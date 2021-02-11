Taylor Swift finishes re-recording Fearless album, dropping new version of Love Story tonight

Swift is releasing a re-recorded version of her 2008 album. Photo / Twitter

Taylor Swift has revealed she's finished re-recording her Fearless album - and it will feature six unreleased "songs from the vault".

The new version of her hit Love Story will be released at midnight US time - around 6pm NZ time - and the entire album Fearless (Taylor's Version) will be available soon.

The 31-year-old star revealed she was re-recording her entire back catalogue last November after her heated stoush with record executive Scooter Braun. But fans will be thrilled to hear her new version of her 2008 album Fearless will have some bonus extras.

"I've now finished rerecording all of Fearless, which will be coming out soon," the singer told Good Morning America.

"My version of Fearless will have 26 songs on it because I've decided to add songs from the vault, which are songs that almost made the original Fearless album but I've now gone back and recorded those so that everyone will be able to hear not only the songs that made the album but the songs that almost made it. The full picture."

The new cover for Fearless, the most awarded country album in history, shows the pop star in a sepia photo wearing a white blouse with her hair streaming loose in the wind.

In December, Swift gave fans a sneak-peek at the new version of Love Story via a hilarious dating website ad featuring Ryan Reynolds.

I’m thrilled to tell you that my new version of Fearless (Taylor’s Version) is done and will be with you soon. It has 26 songs including 6 never before released songs from the vault. Love Story (Taylor’s Version) will be out tonight. Pre-order now at https://t.co/NqBDS6cGFl 💛💛 pic.twitter.com/Vjyy2gA72O — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) February 11, 2021

She recently opened up about her experience re-recording her first six albums after the rights were sold by her former record label Big Machine on Good Morning America.

"I've been having a really good time re-recording my older music," she said. "It's been the most fun doing Love Story, because the older music … My voice was so teenaged and sometimes when I hear my older music and my young teenage voice, it makes me feel like I'm a different singer now.

"It's been the most fun to go back and re-record ones that I feel like I can actually, possibly improve upon.

The new version of her hit Love Story will be released tonight. Photo / Getty Images

"So that has been a really amazing, fun adventure."

The rights to Swift's early albums were owned by Braun after he acquired Big Machine.

At the time of that deal, Swift said she was "sad" and "grossed out" and accused Braun, a prominent industry talent manager, of being behind "incessant, manipulative bullying".

In November it was announced he had sold the rights to a private equity firm in a deal reportedly worth more than $400 million.

Okay so while my new re-records are NOT done, my friend @VancityReynolds asked me if he could use a snippet of one for a LOLsome commercial he wrote so...here’s a sneak peak of Love Story! Working hard to get the music to you soon!! https://t.co/0vBFXxaRXR — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 2, 2020

The announcement comes just two months after she released her second surprise album of 2020.

In December, Swift sent the internet into overdrive when she dropped her ninth studio album, evermore, just five months after her first isolation album, folklore.

Both have been released via Universal Music Group, and have been met with critical acclaim.