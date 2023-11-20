Fans at Taylor Swift's Rio concert have been left with second-degree burns. Photo / AP, X

One fan tragically died after a Taylor Swift concert, now fans have revealed the extreme heat during her Brazil concerts have resulted in “second-degree burns”.

Taking to social media, many fans have shared the painful consequence of attending her shows in scalding temperatures, showing off their “second-degree” and “third-degree” burns after they make contact with the stadium’s metal flooring and fencing.

Describing the stadium as a “hotplate”, one fan took to X, formerly Twitter writing, “Today, 11/18, I went to the Nilson Santos Stadium for the Taylor Swift concert and left with 3 second-degree burns. The metal plates that covered the floor of the premium track turned into a HOTPLATE at 40°C.”

Another shamed the organisers of the concert, writing, “this is disgusting. they put metal on the floor knowing the temperature in Rio and people got second-grade burns.”

this is disgusting. they put metal on the floor knowing the temperature in rio and people got SECOND GRADE BURNS pic.twitter.com/cQSW49xjSq — head taybrina⸆⸉ 樂★ era 🩰 (@cowboylikeTBDR) November 19, 2023

A third revealed the concert was the “worst experience” of their life, stating they returned home without seeing the star and worse yet, they were covered in “bruises and burns”.

The Brazilian leg of Swift’s world tour has been faced with heartbreaking ordeals, including the death of 23-year-old Ana Clara Benevides Machado, who reportedly fainted at the show and later died after suffering a cardiac arrest.

@T4F This was the worst experience of my life, I return to my state without seeing @taylorswift13 and full of bruises and burns! #TheErasTourRio #TheErasTour taylor nation pic.twitter.com/IWuOq87cG7 — Victor Rinaldi (@victorrinaldi) November 20, 2023

Overwhelmed with grief, Swift took to social media with her condolences, writing, “I can’t believe I’m writing these words, but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show. I can’t even tell you how devastated I am by this.

“There’s very little information I have other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young.

“I’m not going to be able to speak about this from the stage because I feel overwhelmed by grief when I even try to talk about it. I want to say now I feel this loss deeply, and my broken heart goes out to her family and friends. This is the last thing I ever thought would happen when we decided to bring this tour to Brazil.”

A day later, the Lover singer made the call to postpone her second Brazil concert due to extreme temperatures.

It’s understood authorities warned of the danger to life before the concerts as they recorded numbers on its heat index — combining temperature and humidity — that reached 59.3C on Friday followed by 59.7C on Saturday.

Swift is yet to respond to fans who have shared photos of their burns.







