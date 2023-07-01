“If you tried for tickets or got tickets in the AMEX presale you know that it was a crazy morning.” Photo / Getty / TIK TOK

Australian TikToker Georgia Rose has revealed a $10,000 mistake she made when trying to snap up Taylor Swift tickets.

Tickets to Taylor Swift’s 2024 Australian Eras tour went on sale earlier this week, sparking a fan frenzy.

Rose was aiming to get her hands on tickets for herself and her sister and revealed she had her sight set on the most expensive package.

During the panic of Monday morning Rose lost track of how many tickets were in her basket at checkout.

“If you tried for tickets or got tickets in the AMEX presale you know that it was a crazy morning.

“I had four windows open, I was not expecting to get tickets in any of them,” she said on her TikTok.

“So I go through the next steps, write in the CVV number, and then click check out and as the wheel is spinning to process the order I look in the background and it says $10,000.

“I froze, my heart literally stopped.”

The fan had “accidentally” bought eight VIP tickets in both Sydney and Melbourne, using her dad’s card.

“Next minute, I’m hyperventilating, literally sobbing, (and) my dad messages me and says, ‘Hey, did you get in through the lounge, um, someone charged $10,000 to Ticketek on the AMEX account’.”

The TikToker said she sold the extra tickets to friends and family members.

Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour." Photo / AP

The Australian tour dates kick off on February 16, 2024, in the Sydney Accor Stadium and conclude on February 23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The combined audience is thought to be more than 450,000 seats, to be filled by Australian and New Zealand fans.

Additional flights to Melbourne and Sydney went on sale on Friday.

Air New Zealand says they have added 2000 seats on transtasman services out of Wellington, Christchurch and Auckland for the beginning of next year.



