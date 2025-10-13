Taylor Swift will release a six-part docuseries about her Eras Tour on December 12. Photo / Getty Images

Taylor Swift will release a docuseries about her Eras Tour in December.

The Fate of Ophelia singer has revealed the six-part Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour: The End of an Era will premiere on Disney+ on December 12, and on the same day, a new concert film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour: The Final Show – which was shot at the end of the record-breaking concert series in Vancouver – will also be released.

As announced on Good Morning America, the series will take “an intimate look at Taylor’s life as her tour made headlines and thrilled fans around the world,” and will feature “performers, family members, and friends”, including tour opening acts Gracie Abrams and Sabrina Carpenter, and guests Ed Sheeran and Florence Welch.

The first two episodes will be released on December 12, with two more appearing the following week and the final two the week after that.

The concert film will give fans a glimpse of the Tortured Poets Department material that was added during the tour, as the album of the same name, which sparked a tweaking of the Eras Tour show, hadn’t been released before Taylor’s previous concert film hit cinemas.