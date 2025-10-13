Advertisement
Taylor Swift announces Eras Tour docuseries

Bang Showbiz
3 mins to read

Taylor Swift will release a six-part docuseries about her Eras Tour on December 12. Photo / Getty Images

Taylor Swift will release a docuseries about her Eras Tour in December.

The Fate of Ophelia singer has revealed the six-part Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour: The End of an Era will premiere on Disney+ on December 12, and on the same day, a new concert film, Taylor Swift: The – which was shot at the end of the record-breaking concert series in Vancouver – will also be released.

