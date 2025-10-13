A teaser trailer for the documentary lasting 99 seconds was released after the announcement and the Cruel Summer hitmaker has also formally announced the projects on her social media channels.
She wrote: “It was the End of an Era and we knew it.
“We wanted to remember every moment leading up to the culmination of the most important and intense chapter of our lives, so we allowed filmmakers to capture this tour and all the stories woven throughout it as it wound down. And to film the final show in its entirety.
“Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The End of an Era is directed by Don Argott, co-directed by Sheena M. Joyce and produced by Object + Animal.
“Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show, meanwhile, is directed by Glenn Weiss and produced by Taylor Swift Productions in association with Silent House Productions."
Disney+ also shared its own post about the projects.
They wrote on X: “On December 12, the streaming event of an era comes to Disney+. Get ready for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show, featuring The Tortured Poets Department, and The End of an Era, a 6-episode behind-the-scenes docuseries chronicling the record-breaking tour.“