Taylor Swift has been spotted in a rare display of PDA. Photo / Getty Images

Taylor Swift has been spotted in a rare display of PDA. Photo / Getty Images

Taylor Swift is living a real life love story.

The Red singer and her longtime beau Joe Alwyn were spotted locking lips while on vacation in the Bahamas.

Page Six has reported the ultra-private couple – who have been dating since 2016 – are currently enjoying some downtime in the Caribbean after Swift's appearance at the Tribeca Film Festival two weeks ago.

While they are believed to be staying in Lenny Kravitz's Airstream trailer the loved-up couple made the most of their romantic vacation and took a dip in the ocean where they packed on the PDA (public display of affection).

Swift wore a black bikini with her hair pulled back into a low bun, while British actor Alwyn, 31, rocked a pair of blue swimming trunks.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn kiss on tropical getaway in rare PDA photos https://t.co/X8MkJlAFrW pic.twitter.com/OdF2FNljG9 — Page Six (@PageSix) June 22, 2022

Rumours have swirled around the secretive couple for years with many fans speculating they are engaged or even married.

Alwyn who recently starred in Conversations with Friends told WSJ Magazine earlier this year, "If I had a pound for every time I think I've been told I've been engaged, then I'd have a lot of pound coins,"

Adding, "I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn't say, and if the answer was no, I wouldn't say."

Fans first speculated the couple were engaged in January 2020 when Swift's Netflix documentary, Miss Americana, was released.

During one scene in the documentary, the All Too Well singer was seen wearing a large diamond ring on her left hand.

The couple has rarely been photographed together since they started dating in 2016. Photo / Getty Images

The star further fuelled rumours of the engagement just this year when she deliberately kept her left hand in her pocket while being photographed by paparazzi.

Multiple sources have also spoken to Life & Style magazine, insisting the couple are taking things to the next level.

However, the couple is yet to address the speculation themselves.

Swift normally likes to announce important events on her social media accounts, so Swifties will have to keep their eyes peeled for confirmation from the star herself.

Despite keeping their love life out of the spotlight, Alwyn and Swift have collaborated together multiple times. He is credited as a co-writer on songs from her albums Folklore and Evermore, which were both surprise albums released in 2020.