Taylor Swift has been secretly engaged for months. Photo / Getty Images

It's a love story, baby just say yes.

Taylor Swift and her long-time boyfriend, Joe Alwyn are reportedly engaged.

The notoriously private couple are yet to announce their happy news however sources close to the pair have revealed they have taken the next step in their relationship.

Speaking to The Sun a source said, "Taylor and Joe are incredibly happy, and very, very in love.

"They've actually been engaged for a few months but have only told their inner-inner circle — basically immediate family, and trusted, very old friends. Everyone has been sworn to secrecy, too."

The source went on to say Alywn bought Swift a ring but the pop star has opted to only wear it "behind closed doors".

"Taylor has a beautiful ring but she only wears it when she's at home — ie, behind closed doors. Again, only a handful of people know details about the wedding and Taylor hasn't even told some of her team about the engagement.

The couple has rarely been photographed together since they started dating in 2016. Photo / Getty Images

"They want their love to stay away from the cameras as much as possible. This is just for them. And if and when they do exchange vows, there most definitely won't be any Vogue, Rolling Stone or Hello! magazines there. It will be simple and elegant — like them."

The news comes one week after the couple were spotted locking lips while on vacation in the Bahamas.

Page Six reported the couple, who have been dating since 2016, were enjoying some downtime in the Caribbean when they were seen packing on the PDA while taking a dip in the ocean.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn kiss on tropical getaway in rare PDA photos https://t.co/X8MkJlAFrW pic.twitter.com/OdF2FNljG9 — Page Six (@PageSix) June 22, 2022

Alwyn, who recently starred in Conversations with Friends, told WSJ Magazine earlier this year, "If I had a pound for every time I think I've been told I've been engaged, then I'd have a lot of pound coins."

Adding, "I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn't say, and if the answer was no, I wouldn't say."