Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are understood to have purchased a mansion in North London, just months before their split. Photo / Getty Images

New details have emerged of the last happy moments in Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn’s relationship before their alleged break up.

According to The Sun, the couple, who has been widely reported as splitting after six years together, allegedly purchased an enchanting home in North London - to the tune of $16.6 million.

While the home did sell in November last year, when Swift and Alwyn were understood to have had their offer accepted, it is unclear whether either of them will ever move into the seven bedroom, 4 bathroom home in the upmarket suburb of Belsize Park.

The 1876 Grade II home in North London Swift and Alwyn are understood to have purchased late last year. Photo / Savills

According to The Sun, Swift, 33, was in London towards the end of 2021, around the time the Grade II listed property was taken off the market.

Neighbours understood the pop star and her actor boyfriend, 32, were the successful buyers.

One said: “I don’t know if anyone has seen them looking at the house but several living here have told me they’re buying it.”

Belsize Park has been home to celebrities in the past including Noel Gallagher and Gwyneth Paltrow.

The home Swift and Alwyn are understood to have purchased is described by estate agents as an “exceptional period house” with an “enchanting 130ft mature garden”. It has a separate guest house, a wine cellar and, according to a source: “It would be ideal for Taylor.

“The property is spacious and offers plenty of privacy with a fenced garden.”

But making a home of the 1876 house wasn’t to be for the famously private pair who met in 2016 at the Met Gala and never appeared on a red carpet together.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 06: Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn arrive at Zuma on October 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jackson Lee/GC Images)

According to Entertainment Tonight, the pair instead parted ways amicably because “The relationship had just run its course. It’s why [Alwyn] hasn’t been spotted at any shows,” a source told the news outlet last week of his absence at Swift’s Eras stadium tour currently running across the US.

But last week a source “close to the couple” told the Daily Mail the 33-year-old hitmaker and 32-year-old British actor decided to end their relationship due to a major difference in their careers.

“The bottom line for the difficulties in their relationship was that Taylor’s career took priority over Joe’s – which can be awkward for a couple when it’s not balanced.”

They went on to say the difference in social status ultimately "drove them apart" and the couple "realised they were not on the same page anymore."
















