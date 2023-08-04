Rita Ora and Taika Waititi attend the 2023 Costume Institute Benefit celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in May in New York. Photo / Taylor Hill, Getty Images

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi attend the 2023 Costume Institute Benefit celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in May in New York. Photo / Taylor Hill, Getty Images

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora have shared a glimpse into their wedding day as they celebrate their first anniversary - and they’ve cleared up a few details about the intimate ceremony.

Waititi told Vogue, who shared several never-before-seen snaps of the special day, that it was in fact Ora who proposed to him last year.

“I said ‘yes’ instantly,” he shared, adding that they planned the wedding to take place just a few weeks later on August 4.

And while rumours swirled that perhaps the pair had tied the knot in London or even in New Zealand, the Kiwi director has now clarified that “it was in LA with a small group of friends”.

Ora added that it had been “quite entertaining for us to see the different stories people made up and all the while getting to keep it to ourselves”.

Only close friends and family attended the ceremony - “about eight people ... and parents on Zoom”, Waititi said, adding that his daughters Te Kāinga o te Hinekāhu, 11, and Matewa Kiritapu, 7 were also there.

And his best mate Jemaine Clement flew from New Zealand to make it to the last-minute ceremony.

Ora wore a Tom Ford dress for the ceremony, saying that “to get married in his dress was a dream come true”, while Waititi wore Brunello Cucinelli.

“I wore my mum’s pearls that she got married in ... my sister walked me down the aisle, and it was just really simple and blissful and calm and private and fun,” Ora shared.

The director agreed, “Yeah, it was beautiful. Just having close friends and not having it too big. We didn’t have table settings or any of the stressful things that go along with weddings, and it was nice to just have it super simple.

“My daughters were there, and they made everything really fun and easy: I think just because we didn’t have the pressure of having caterers and all of these things, you know, people turning up late, and all of the different moving parts.”

The next day, Ora recorded “the ultimate wedding song” for her most recent album You & I, telling People that the inspiration for her new music came from Waititi.

The album features real voicemails from the couple as well as stories about their relationship.

“I was like, ‘I think it’d be cool to really give people an insight into our lives ... and he was like, ‘Go for it’,” Ora revealed of her “biggest supporter”.

“I love bouncing ideas with him. It’s really cool and easy, and he’s got really great perspective and taste. With this album and everything, I think it’s just set a really great precedent for what we could potentially do.”