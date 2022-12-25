The couple celebrating Christmas Eve at a friend's house. Photo / Instagram

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora are getting in the Christmas spirit.

The Kiwi director and Ora were spotted at a stylish party with friends on Christmas Eve, before they celebrate the festive day.

Taking to Instagram, the couple’s friend and UK radio DJ, Nick Grimshaw, posted a couple of snaps with the loved-up pair and other friends as they came together to celebrate Christmas.

Captioning the post: “Tis the season! Merry Christmas everyone!” Ora, 32, can be seen in the second picture wearing a festive red jacket and holding up a present against the tinsel-covered Christmas tree, while the third image showed the group of six friends - including Waititi - posing together.

Rita Ora posed with friends in front of a festive Christmas tree. Photo / Instagram

The 47-year-old Thor: Love and Thunder director wore black Prada as he pulled a silly face and leaned into the group.

It’s been a big year for the couple with reports claiming they tied the knot in a low-key London-based ceremony earlier this year.

Ahead of the suspected wedding, the British pop star sat down with Louis Theroux where she revealed she “always dreamed of getting married”, and loves being in love.

According to the Mirror, she said: “Getting engaged has definitely been a conversation. I’m happy.

“Getting married is something I’ve dreamed of since I was a kid, and he definitely is a great human. He’s awesome, I’ve reached a point where I’m very much contained and settled.”

While the couple opt to keep their relationship relatively private, they recently shared how they first took the leap from friends to lovers, noting it came after a party in Australia where sparks flew.

The couple recently revealed how they took their relationship from friends to something more. Photo / WireImage

In a video for Vogue in which they allowed cameras to follow them for a whole day during a trip to Dusseldorf, Germany for the publication’s 24 Hours With series, they were asked about the start of their romance and admitted they didn’t have a formal first date.

Ora said: “It was more like a party date rather than a sit-down dinner-like date.”

The 32-year-old Hot Right Now star then revealed they had known each other for years but ultimately got together while they were both working in Australia, as things “clicked” when they attended a friend’s birthday party together.

Ora went on: “We were both in Australia doing two separate jobs and we didn’t really know that many people in Australia so we just hung out and that was it. We went to a friend’s birthday party and that’s when everything clicked.”

Ora and Waititi started dating in March 2021, before going public with their romance that August.

They got engaged in June and although neither have confirmed it, it is believed they wed secretly in London in August.

In recent months, both stars have been pictured with gold bands on their ring fingers.