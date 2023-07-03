Synthony in the Snow will take place at Coronet Peak on August 19. Photo / Supplied

Synthony in the Domain was such a huge success with Auckland audiences that it has inspired a follow-up concert, this time in Queenstown.

This morning it was announced that an electrifying one-of-a-kind musical experience, Synthony in The Snow, will take place at Queenstown’s Coronet Peak on August 19.

Hidden amongst the snow, with a majestic backdrop of the Southern Alps, this event promises to be a breathtaking experience complete with night skiing - or snowboarding - accompanied by the exhilarating sound of the Synthony playing in the background.

Grab your snowboard, grab your mates and get ready for Synthony in the Snow. Photo / Supplied

In a statement released to the Herald, David Higgins, director of Duco Touring said, “It will be incredibly exciting to see Synthony in a world first on Coronet Peak,” adding, “Synthony is a celebration of life, love, and the extraordinary power of music. We’re delighted to collaborate with Coronet Peak and Manuka Pharm in delivering Synthony in The Snow, it will be an unrivalled and unforgettable experience.”

Coronet Peak has been a popular winter destination for Kiwis near and far as well as international skiers and snowboarders. Nigel Kerr, Coronet Peak ski area manager, has said the show will be “something totally unique and special” for the ski field, and that they are “really excited to be hosting a concert of such epic proportions”.

Following the usual Synthony show format fans have come to know and love, this event will include the original Synthony No.1 set list featuring the biggest club classics reimagined as well as tracks from Eric Prydz, Avicii, Energy52, Fat Boy Slim, Darude and many more.

Hosted by DJ Shan, the Synthony Orchestra will be conducted by Emma Featherstone and will feature vocals from Ella Monnery, Luca George, Sam Allen and others.

Ticket packages go on sale Monday, July 10 and will include a Night Ski Pass at Coronet Peak.

Past Synthony shows have seen performances at Auckland's Town Hall and the Domain. Photo / Supplied

LOWDOWN:

Who: Synthony Orchestra

What: Synthony in the Snow

Where: Coronet Peak

When: August 19

Tickets: Synthony presale starts Thursday, July 6 at 9am

General sale starts Monday, July 10 at 9am