Last year, Synthony drew a crowd of more than 9000 people to Spark Arena. Photo / Max Burgess

Auckland’s Domain will be transformed into the setting for a boutique-style music festival on April 1 to host Synthony in the Domain for the first time.

Now the festival’s promoters have revealed the second star-studded lineup set to perform across two outdoor stages on the day.

The event will bring together the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra and some of Aotearoa’s greatest vocalists, dance acts and DJs - and will now include performances from Shapeshifter, Kimbra, Sir Dave Dobbyn, Tiki Taane, and Lewis McCallum on saxophone.

It’s the biggest Synthony ensemble to date, with the brand-new set list curated by DJ Dick Johnson. The event itself will be hosted by DJ Aroha and MC’d by ZM DJ Clint Roberts.

Since 2017, the original Synthony show has gone from one sold-out show in Auckland to annual tours across the country. Last year saw the event expand into a tour across Australia, expanding into Southeast Asia last year for the first time with a debut show in Singapore.

Saxophonist Lewis McCallum on stage at Synthony's Spark Arena show in 2022. Photo / Max Burgess

Synthony is the place to go for guest artists Shapeshifter and Kimbra’s only Auckland shows of the summer.

Duco Touring Founder and MD David Higgins says the event will offer the audience “a festival experience without the palaver - no driving out of town, no camping”.

“There’s a plethora of national music festivals for teenagers and young adults, and this market is very well served, but we noted that our very own iconic Pukekawa hasn’t been properly utilised for that purpose yet.”

Tickets are available now from synthonyfestival.com.

Synthony in the Domain

When: Saturday April 1, Auckland Domain

Who: Kimbra, Sir Dave Dobbyn, Miss Connie (Sneaky Sound System), Tiki Taane, Ilan Kidron (The Potbelleez), Savage, Ella Monnery, Jeremy Redmore, Bella Kalolo, saxophonist Lewis McCallum with the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra











