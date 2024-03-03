Sydney Sweeney has addressed rumours she had an affair with her co-star, Glen Powell. Photo / SNL, X

Sydney Sweeney has shut down rumours of an affair with Glen Powell while appearing on Saturday Night Live.

The Euphoria actor, 26, is engaged to Jonathan Davino, 40, but sparked romance rumours with her Anyone But You co-star, Powell, 35, while the pair were filming the rom-com. Speculation grew during the co-star’s promotional appearances and again when Powell and his then-girlfriend, Gigi Paris, broke up last year.

Now, Sweeney has addressed the allegations with a hilarious gag during a recent appearance on SNL.

During her opening monologue, she said: “The craziest rumour I’ve seen is that while I was filming Anyone But You, I was having an affair with my co-star Glen Powell. That’s obviously not true.”

Sydney Sweeney's monologue! pic.twitter.com/Bk0M6e25VG — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) March 3, 2024

“Me and my fiance produced the movie together and he was there the entire shoot,” she said. “I just want to let everyone know that he’s the man of my dreams. And we’re still together and stronger than ever. He even came here tonight to support me ... can we cut to him?”

Cutting to a grinning Powell, the audience erupted in laughter before Sweeney joked, “Yeah no, that’s not my fiance, he’s in my dressing room.”

Speculation of a romance between Powell and Sweeney has been rife after pictures of the pair looking loved-up while filming Anyone But You in Australia went viral. Powell and Sweeney were also caught in a flirty interaction at CinemaCon 2023 in Las Vegas.

Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney sparked romance rumours with their "authentic chemistry" on and off screen. Photo / Getty Images

Sweeney has previously revealed in an interview that her cheeky nickname for her rumoured beau was Top Gun, due to his role in the Tom Cruise film.

“We love seeing ourselves on the big screen,” Powell then joked before the trailer for their upcoming movie played, People Magazine reported.

“Oh, please, Top Gun,” the White Lotus star quipped. Powell then revealed to the convention attendees, “I love when she calls me that.”

It comes after Powell confessed he and Sweeney played into the dating rumours and their “authentic chemistry” while promoting the hit film.

Speaking to Business Insider, he said: “I don’t have the mental capacity to pull anything like this off, but she’s very smart. She’s very smart.

“I had such a wonderful journey with her on this thing. But in terms of actual dating and actually being together?” he said with a laugh.

Sweeney has also spoken about affair rumours, previously telling Variety, “It’s a rom-com. That’s what people want,” she said. “Glen and I don’t really care. We have so much fun together, and we respect each other so much; he’s such a hard worker, and I’m a hard worker.”

Sweeney got engaged to restaurateur Davino in February 2022.







