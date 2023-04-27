Top Gun actor Glen Powell’s girlfriend has fuelled speculation they have split amid reports of his cosy relationship with co-star Sydney Sweeney. Photo / Getty Images

Gigi Paris is sparking rumours that she and Glen Powell have broken up, according to Page Six.

The model shared a cryptic post to her Instagram on Wednesday after she unfollowed Powell and his co-star Sydney Sweeney.

Paris shared a video of herself walking on a street, turning around and flashing a smile to the camera, with the caption: “Know your worth and on to the next.”

Representatives for both Paris, 30, and Powell, 34, have not immediately responded to Page Six’s request for comment, and neither have confirmed if they are no longer together.

Speculation of a romance between Powell and Sweeney has been rife after pictures of the pair looking loved-up while filming Anyone But You in Australia went viral. Powell and Sweeney were also caught in a flirty interaction at CinemaCon 2023 in Las Vegas.

Sweeney, 25, revealed in an interview on Monday that her cheeky nickname for her rumoured beau was “Top Gun”, due to his role in the Tom Cruise film.

“We love seeing ourselves on the big screen,” Powell then joked before the trailer for their upcoming movie played, reports People.

“Oh, please, Top Gun,” the White Lotus star quipped. Powell then revealed to the convention attendees, “I love when she calls me that.”

The pair recently filmed Anyone But You in Australia, where Sweeney shared various snaps of the two’s off-screen adventures on social media.

Paris has been dating Powell since 2020. She previously showed her support for Sweeney when her involvement in the film was announced earlier this year, commenting party emojis on Sweeney’s Instagram post on January 11.

Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney of "Anyone But You" attend CinemaCon. Photo / Getty Images

However, Paris and Powell’s relationship allegedly started showing cracks as a result of Sweeney’s close relationship with the Scream Queens actor on set, according to celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi.

Powell’s longtime girlfriend visited the Sydney film set in March, where she supposedly got a first glimpse at his chemistry with the Euphoria star.

Various photos of Powell and Sweeney packing on PDA while in character went viral during this time.

After only two weeks visiting Powell, Paris returned to the US.

Powell’s girlfriend Gigi Paris previously followed Sweeney on Instagram – but doesn’t any longer. Photo / Instagram

What’s more, a source told People that the couple had actually called it quits when Paris was down under — and it wasn’t the first time.

“Gigi and Glen had broken up several times,” the insider revealed “They had been on the rocks since Top Gun came out. Gigi was never happy with the long distance filming and when she came to Australia they both decided to break up for good.”

Sweeney got engaged to restaurateur Jonathan Davino back in February 2022. Her representatives have also not returned Page Six’s requests for comment.



