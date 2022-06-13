Rebel Wilson confirms she is 'happily' in a relationship. Video / AP

Sydney Morning Herald columnist Andrew Hornery has apologised for the "tone" of his controversial Rebel Wilson article over the weekend, asserting that providing a "deadline" for Wilson to comment on her new relationship was not intended to pressure her into coming out.

It comes after Hornery, The SMH's gossip columnist, penned a column on Saturday in which he revealed he was already privy to Wilson's new same-sex relationship and had intended to write about it for the paper.

But, he said, he made the "big mistake" of emailing her team asking Rebel to confirm her romance with Ramona Agruma, giving her a 48-hour window to respond, which he today explained was usual practice of a weekend publication, not a "threat".

Rebel announced the news herself on Instagram last week, which Hornery took as the star "opting to gazump" his publication's scoop.

As fans exploded over the piece and offered their support on social media, Rebel admitted it was "a very hard situation" but that she was "trying to handle it with grace".

Today, after intense global backlash against both Hornery and SMH editor Bevan Shields, who neglected to apologise to Wilson while addressing the saga, Hornery wrote: "On the weekend I wrote about the background leading to Rebel Wilson's social media post revealing her new relationship with another woman. I have learned some new and difficult lessons from this and want to be upfront with you about the things I got wrong."

He continued: "I genuinely regret that Rebel has found this hard. That was never my intention. But I see she has handled it all with extraordinary grace. As a gay man I'm well aware of how deeply discrimination hurts. The last thing I would ever want to do is inflict that pain on someone else."

He went on to share the exact email he had sent the Pitch Perfect actress at the advice of her management, detailed below:

"Good morning. I am a journalist from The Sydney Morning Herald and I was hoping I could get a comment from Rebel regarding her new relationship.

"While I realise Rebel's partner has not been mentioned as yet, I have several sources who have confirmed their status and I have enough detail to publish.

"However, in the interests of transparency and fairness, before publishing I am reaching out to Rebel to see if she will engage in what I believe is a happy and unexpected news story for her, especially given the recent Pride celebrations.

"My deadline is Friday, 1pm Sydney-time. Regards, Andrew Hornery."

The senior reporter outlined that his email was not sent as a means of threatening the star into coming out to the public, adding that he was "sufficiently confident" with his information to "open a conversation" about her relationship.

He concluded that in his capacity as a gossip columnist, his subsequent op-ed was merely trying to "tell the story within the story", by explaining that the paper was already aware of Rebel's relationship, but was beaten to the punch by the star herself, suggesting his email prompted her social media post.

His eventual apology was prefaced with the explanation that reporters "still have to ask difficult questions", pointing out that "it would be much worse" to write about celebrities without approaching them to comment.

"But we need to make it clear that a deadline is not an ultimatum," he added of what he's learned from the saga.

Admitting that his "tone" in the column had echoed his disappointment that he wasn't able to break the news first, he said he "got it wrong".

"That was not fair and I apologise," he conceded.

The original article has now been taken down from the SMH website.

Furore over paper's response to backlash

The apology comes on the third day of the controversy.

On Saturday, as the op-ed went viral, many on social media fumed at what read as Hornery's foiled plan to "out" Wilson – and the implication he had ownership over her story in the first place.

Bevan Shields, who has been in the SMH editor's seat since December last year, stepped in on Sunday with a note to readers – but it wasn't the apology many were expecting.

Shields declared that Hornery's piece was "not a standard news story" and insisted "that the Herald's decision about what to do would have been informed by any response Wilson supplied" – this despite Hornery himself calling it a "big mistake" to have even given her a heads up before publishing.

Several high-profile Australians hit back at the non-apology.

