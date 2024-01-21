Taylor Swift attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton on January 7, 2024. Photo / Getty Images

A suspected stalker was reportedly arrested outside Taylor Swift’s New York City home on Saturday.

The man was seen peering into the lobby of the singer’s home and attempting to enter the building, US media reported.

He was later photographed being led away in handcuffs by officers from the New York Police Department (NYPD).

He appeared to be in his 20s or 30s, with unkempt dark hair and a light hoodie.

A spokesperson for the NYPD confirmed an unidentified man was apprehended on Saturday afternoon on Swift’s street in Tribeca, Manhattan.

Officers received an emergency call reporting a “disorderly person” attempting to gain access to an apartment lobby.

While the NYPD did not confirm which building the man was attempting to enter, witnesses told gossip site Page Six it was Swift’s building.

“I first saw him around 1pm — he went up to Taylor’s door,” one told the website. “I’m not sure if he knocked or rang the doorbell.”

A second eye witness told Page Six the man had been lurking in the vicinity “for a month”.

The suspect was taken into custody on an active warrant for failing to answer a summons from 2017, the NYPD told the Daily Mail.

It is unclear if Swift, 34, was home at the time. The pop star was spotted at the Electric Lady recording studio in Manhattan on Thursday.

The billionaire singer has faced issues with stalkers in the past, leading organisers of her world-wide “Eras” tour to utilise facial recognition software.

The recordings of attendees were sent 3200km away to a command centre in Nashville and cross-checked against a database of hundreds of known stalkers, according to Rolling Stone.

In 2018, a stalker broke into Swift’s New York City home, where police found the 22-year-old asleep. He was arrested on charges of stalking, burglary, criminal mischief and trespassing.

Swift was not home at the time.