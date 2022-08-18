The supermodel has opened up about her self-love struggle following a botched procedure. Photo / Getty Images

Linda Evangelista made a surprising confession about her latest Vogue shoot.

Starring on the cover of British Vogue's September issue, the 57-year-old supermodel revealed a very real behind of the scenes secret of the shoot.

Evangelista, who talked about her struggle to "love herself" again after being left "permanently deformed" and "brutally disfigured" following a botched cosmetic procedure, said they had to tape her face back for the glamorous cover shoot.

Daily Mail reported that the star admitted her jaw and neck don't look like that "in real life" adding the shoot's make-up artist, Pat McGrath, used tape and elastics to tighten the skin on her face.

However, you won't catch a glimpse of the elastics as the supermodel said any trace of the tightening technique was hidden with scarves and hats.

Evangelista said, "That's not my jaw and neck in real life - and I can't walk around with tape and elastics everywhere. I'm trying to love myself as I am.

"But for the photos ... Look, for photos I always think we're here to create fantasies. We're creating dreams. I think it's allowed. All my insecurities are taken care of in these pictures, so I got to do what I love to do."

The 90s icon then opened up about "trying to love herself" after she had a cryolipolysis procedure which caused her to develop "bulges" all over her body.

In an Instagram post in 2016 the star said she looked "unrecognisable", resulting in her retreating from the public eye.

She spoke about the procedure, and its impact in the recent Vogue interview, saying: "If I had known side effects may include losing your livelihood and [that I'd] end up so depressed that [I] hated [myself] ... I wouldn't have taken that risk."

Daily Mail reported the star told Vogue she was influenced to get the procedure after she saw advertisements about it on television, adding: "They were speaking to me. It was about stubborn fat in areas that wouldn't budge. It said no downtime, no surgery. I drank the magic potion, and I would because I'm a little vain. So I went for it - and it backfired."

Linda Evangelista was one of the biggest supermodels in the 90s. Photo / Supplied

Evangelista hid from the spotlight for six years before returning last month, when she appeared in a Fendi advertisement.

However, the star has denied she is making her "comeback".

The supermodel found fame in the 90s and became one of the most in-demand models in the industry. She walked the runway for high-profile fashion labels like Chanel, Valentino, Dolce & Gabbana, Ralph Lauren, and Giorgio Armani and posed for Vogue, Marie Claire, Elle and many other publications.