Does not contain spoilers for the finale of Succession

Succession’s Sarah Snook has welcomed her first child - and revealed the news with a sweet Instagram post hours after the show’s long-awaited finale aired.

Snook, who was born in Adelaide, Australia, is best known for playing Shiv Roy on the hit series.

As the show wrapped up on screen, the star shared an emotional tribute on Instagram as well as a sneak peek of the latest addition to her family, her first child with husband Dave Lawson.

She shared a snap of herself and the back of her baby’s head while sitting in front of the TV ready to hit play on the finale, writing in the caption, “It’s hard to express what this show has meant to me.

“The places I got to go, the immense talent I got to work with ... it breaks my heart that it is all over. But my heart had to be this full of all the memories, good times, challenges and triumphs, to be able to break at all ... so that makes me grateful.

“To have been blessed to join this crazy adventure of a show will be a career highlight, which will no doubt be hard to top.”

She continued to reflect on her experience with her co-stars, writing, “We all set the bar high for each other, then exceeded it and excelled, in every department. The friendships, the scripts, the locations, the one-liners, the early mornings, the last-minute changes, all the highs and lows: I’m going to miss it all.”

Snook concluded her tribute with a sweet nod to her new baby, adding, “It’s the people I will miss most of all. I just watched the final episode of the final season of something that has changed my life. And now, my life has changed again. Thank you for all the love and support.”

The star first shared her pregnancy news in March, revealing her baby bump for the first time at the season 4 premiere in New York.

She wore a fitted black jumpsuit with a sparkly shawl as she walked the carpet at the Lincoln Centre and posed for photographers, telling media present that she was 32 weeks pregnant.

“It’s exciting! I feel great,” she said.

