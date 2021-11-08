Succession season three episode four: Kendall's near-fatal mistake and betting on blood feuds

Who wore it best? Kendall and Logan Roy edition. Photo / HBO

OPINION:

The thing that makes Succession such a gripping watch isn't the high-stakes business deals, or even the awful behaviour of rich people - it's certainly the family drama.

And this week's episode delivers in the same way a chilled glass of wine does, if I were to borrow from Tom's list of reasons why he can't possibly go to jail.

The main thing on everyone's mind is an upcoming shareholders' meeting, where Kendall's public tirade could spell the end of the Roys' control of the company. The main thing on Shiv's mind is how the heck she gets anyone to take her demands as president seriously. The same can be said for Gerri, whose title as acting CEO is verging on performative rather than active.

When we left off last week, Mr Smug Roy himself learned the company was being raided by the FBI. And with the glee of a New Zealander tuning into a 1pm press conference, Kendall declares he manifested the raid. You're clearly spending too much time on wellness guru TikTok Ken, but I'll let that slide.

Shiv desperately tried to hang on to every scrap of respect. Photo / HBO

Despite the ongoing feud, the rest of the Roys were forced to work together, or should I say manifest a happy family. This is not because there's been a sudden change of heart and they've put their differences aside, but rather they must convince their investors they're sane people before shareholders' meeting in just four days.

Kendall obviously wasn't interested in playing ball and employed some colourful language to make that known. With some gentle convincing from Frank, he eventually caves but not before dramatically hanging up.

Before we get to the usual boring politics of a multi-media conglomerate, it must be said: Greg has confidence some of us can only dream of having. He waltzed into the dragon's den, or rather an innocent meeting with Logan.

Say what you want about Greg and his drink of choice, but he's not afraid to go after what he wants. Photo / HBO

"What Greg wants, Greg must have," Logan teased after Greg's odd request for a rum and coke. An inferior drink choice, but it must have given him a decent amount of liquid confidence. The purpose of the meeting was to lure everyone's favourite lanky cousin away from Kendall's side. He doesn't even have a working expensive watch to show for it, so it should have been an easy sell. But this is Greg we are talking about.

"My question is what's it's worth, in terms of the me of it all," he asks Logan. Straight to the point, nicely played Greg - besides his very obvious shaking which Logan immediately picked up on.

Last week, I declared Kendall needed to ditch the cap if he wanted any hope of being taking seriously as the next Mark Zuckerberg. So when Kendall AND Logan showed up for an emergency dealing with a key shareholder named Josh, I just about screamed. Logan not only sensationally mocked him, but arguably wore it better.

And that was the beginning of Kendall's epic downfall. He managed to seal his fate with the humblest of notions, the stupidest of moves: agreeing to go on a long walk with his Dad. That ultimately ended in Kendall shouting meaningless insults, and Logan needing emergency assistance back to the city.

Kendall managed to somehow screw up a hike. Doesn't scream high stakes to me. Photo / HBO

My personal favourite was when Logan was desperate for water and Ken told him to "ask his iPhone". We love a functional father and son relationship!

Roman put it best: "YOU TRIED TO ASSASSINATE OUR DAD WITH THE SUN!". And Josh the shareholder put it most bluntly: "I don't like betting on blood feuds."

The act also killed Kendall's last shred of dignity and any hope of reconciliation with his siblings who are now fiercely against him at his Metaverse-esque business pitch.

We know Logan won't be down for long, and as he told Kendall, he even has little Greggy on his side now.

The shareholder meeting is next week, and I can't wait for the chaos. Oh, and the findings of "Terminal Tom"'s research into the least terrible prison he wants to be sent to.

• Succession S3 airs on SoHo Mondays at 9.30pm and from 7pm on Sky Go and Neon.