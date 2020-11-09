Strictly Come Dancing viewers horrified by Simpsons-themed dance

Viewers of the British version of Dancing With The Stars were left wondering whether they'd accidentally fallen into a fever dream when two contestants whipped out a zany Simpsons-themed routine.

Strictly Come Dancing pair, singer Max George and professional dancer Dianne Buswell, channelled their inner Homer and Marge Simpson for the performance, executed to the iconic Simpsons theme tune.

While the quirky routine — complete with doughnut and couch props and a moment where Homer played Marge's leg like a saxophone — garnered praise from the judges, there was one aspect of the routine that had Twitter abuzz.

The fact that Marge's undies were on full display at several points:

I could’ve gone my whole life without seeing Marge Simpsons knickers but apparently Strictly Come Dancing had other plans for me https://t.co/RG2VaGqMEg — Tommy (@Tommy_Byrn) November 7, 2020

"The real Marge would never show her knickers like that #Strictly," penned one viewer.

"Bold of the BBC to think Marge Simpson would wear granny pants #strictly," joked another.

"I'm not OK with seeing Marge Simpson's pants!" penned a third.

I honestly feel sick to my stomach, this has to be the most cursed video on the internet — Jasper (@jasperfitzjames) November 7, 2020

The duo managed to receive 24 points for their performance, but some viewers weren't convinced, hilariously savaging the choice of routine on Twitter.

"I honestly feel sick to my stomach, this has to be the most cursed video on the internet," one particularly dramatic viewer wrote.

The themed dance was part of the show's "Movie Week", with singer Max George joking that he had been excited about the week because he wanted to dress up like James Bond — but was instead given a Homer Simpson costume.