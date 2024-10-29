The 34-year-old is lead vocalist and guitarist for Sydney indie-rock band Sticky Fingers, which went on a two-year “hiatus” in 2016 following a string of allegations against Frost.
He was accused of racism, sexism, transphobia and aggressive behaviour and, in an interview with Triple J’s radio show Hack, responded to his past antics by stating, “Boys will be boys.”
In a statement to Instagram at the time, the band said the comments were in “no way intended to show we aren’t genuinely on a path to positive change”.
One month after the interview, Frost was removed from Sydney pub Kelly’s on King in Newtown after another incident, with The Music reporting he was escorted from the premises after a verbal altercation with model Alexandra V Tanygina. The Australian reported that Frost told Tanygina “he hated transgender feminists, that he couldn’t be sexist because his mother was a feminist and he couldn’t be racist because he was Māori”.
Frost isn’t the only band member to face backlash. In 2021, bassist Paddy Cornwall pleaded guilty following a fight with Frost at a bowling club in Marrickville, during which he reportedly punched the frontman — who was also charged and later checked into rehab — in the head 26 times.
Frost has previously said he suffered “alcohol addiction and mental health issues” and had been diagnosed with bipolar schizophrenia.
“Groom paints a troubled portrait of Frost — “an anti-social butterfly” — he was known to disappear for long periods, and was frequently difficult to find before shows,” wrote Herald reviewer Ben Tomsett. “The book further details that Frost was checked into rehab.”
Frost returned to New Zealand for a stint in 2019, staying in Bay of Plenty and working with Tiki Taane on his debut solo EP, Lush Linguistic.