Stephen Colbert mocks Australian actor over vaccine stance

Stephen Colbert mocks actor Ingo Rademacher. Photo / CBS

American late-night host Stephen Colbert didn't hold back mocking an Australian actor on air for his Covid vaccine stance.

Former General Hospital star Ingo Rademacher is suing the soap's home network of ABC over its vaccine mandate.

He left the long-running daytime drama in November after refusing to comply, according to multiple reports. Mr Rademacher had applied for a religious exemption but was denied.

"Sorry buddy but you have to follow the medical advice, you're on General Hospital not General Stuff I Read On Facebook," the host said on his The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

"Now if you're unfamiliar with Ingo's work – congratulations, you have a day job."

Colbert then went on to read the actor's explanation for the suing.

"I am entitled to a religious exemption against mandatory vaccination for Covid-19 on the basis of my deeply and sincerely held moral belief that my body is endowed by my creator with natural processes to protect me," Mr Rademacher had said.

Colbert said a lot of people were saying the actor was being ridiculous before dramatically imitating the soap opera.

" ... unless that's not Ingo Rademacher," he said, camera close on his face as he wiggled his eyebrows with dramatic music.

Ingo Rademacher, seen here in 1998, appeared on General Hospital off-and-on since 1996. Photo / AP

"It's Ingo Rademacher's twin brother Vigo Rademacher who just woke up from a … (dramatic pause) ... coma.

"After being pushed down a flight of stairs by ... (another dramatic pause) ... the wealthy heiress Lady Zanzibar ... who is secretly his long lost sister Gilbertson Gilbertson ... who was also his lover, which he doesn't remember because he has amnesia.

Ingo Rademacher (centre) on Australian series Paradise Beach. Photo / Supplied

"Or maybe just maybe in one final twist, none of that is true and Ingo Rademacher is in reality just a stupid dingus."

Rademacher played Jasper "Jax" Jacks on General Hospital off-and-on since 1996.

He has also appeared on The Bold and the Beautiful and Hawaii Five-0.

Before landing his first acting role playing Sean Hayden on the Australian series Paradise Beach, Rademacher was a model in Brisbane and Sydney, according to IMDB.