Spy: Will Kiwi star's candle can do attitude pay off?

Kyle Pryor and Anna Passey attend the British Soap Awards in England, 2019. Photo: Getty Images.

Kiwi acting hunk Kyle Pryor may have been inspired by the scents of New Zealand to light up his new candle business.

UK-based Pryor bought his girlfriend and former Hollyoaks' co-star Anna Passey for a visit earlier this year.

He moved to NZ from England in 2006 and spent years honing his craft in the local showbiz industry. He became a household name in Australia on Home and Away, playing Dr Nate Cooper for five years.

Three years ago he ventured back to England and landed a role on one of the UK's biggest soaps, Hollyoaks. His character was killed off last year but girlfriend Passey is still on the show.

They have launched Kip Candle Co, which was born out of their love of travel — and we are sure the Pine Cone and Alpine candles must have been inspired from their trip here, where Pryor also got Passey hooked on surfing.

"Everywhere we went we would collect beautiful smelling candles and incense to bring back to relive our adventures in our home. It's amazing how quickly a scent can take you back to a moment or place," they say on their website.

Since returning to Britain, Pryor has been back on set as a kissing body double for Passey's scenes so the show could get through Covid social-distance rules on set.