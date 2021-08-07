Spy: Virgin River's Martin Henderson single again

Aisha Mendez and Martin Henderson in happier times.

Is Kiwi Hollywood star Martin Henderson single again? The Virgin River star is riding high on the series topping the Netflix charts and filming on Season 4 is reported to have started in Canada late last month.

While Henderson fills his Instagram with his Netflix leading lady Alexandra Breckenridge the other woman in his life, girlfriend Aisha Mendez, has vanished.

Henderson and Mendez had been dating since January last year and shared their romance openly on social media — posting cooking demos together and behind-the-scenes snaps from their travels. All the pictures have now disappeared from Henderson's Instagram page with celeb news websites reporting they have split.

When the 46-year-old former Greys Anatomy star posted his first picture of Mendez last January he wrote "Your smile lights up my days," with a love-heart emoji, two famous former co-stars and leading ladies Jennifer Garner and Ellen Pompeo congratulated him.

The only post left on Henderson's page is a very far away shot of him on top of a giant rock and Mendez at the base at Joshua Tree National Park in California in January.

Weeks later, Henderson brought Mendez home to New Zealand, where they were in MIQ at the five-star Pullman Hotel in Auckland. Afterwards, the couple visited Kaikōura, where marine-lover Mendez enjoyed getting up close and personal with baby seals.

In February, Mendez appeared to return to Mexico and has filled her social media with the ocean-loving life she adores. Henderson stayed in Godzone visiting an array of locations until late May.

While here, he also did a stint on Lucy Lawless' new show, My Life is Murder, filmed in Auckland, which starts on TVNZ 1 after the Tokyo Olympics.

Since then Henderson has done US media duties for the third season of Virgin River and celebrated it reaching No 1 on Netflix.