Tom Sainsbury on The Love Hour. Photo / Supplied

Funnyman and Snapchat star Tom Sainsbury needs your vote. No, he's not running for office in the local body elections. Instead, he wants his Kiwi fans, including followers of Sainsbury's hilarious cat character Gingerbread, to get in behind his new chat show, The Love Hour.

As part of a new comedy pilot season on Three, Warner Bros Discovery has given three comedy shows the chance to create pilot episodes. Audiences will get the chance to vote and decide which one will become a full series.

Sainsbury's chat show will feature celebrity guests talking all about love, with each episode filled with chat, games and special guest appearances.

"Give your heart and your vote to The Love Hour. We can promise more laughs, more love and more hot sauce," Sainsbury tells Spy.

In the first episode, the multi-talented Kim Crossman and comedian Dai Henwood join Sainsbury on his love couch. Both wear their hearts on their sleeves as they open up about the good, the bad and the ugly of their romantic lives.

Sainsbury puts them both to the test with a series of rigorous love games. The Love List, Spin the Bottle, and The Pickup all feature, and a very messy game in bed ... involving cake.

Like chat show host Graham Norton, Sainsbury has a musical act as well, with an on-theme guest performance from Las Vegas and Lower Hutt lounge crooner Tommy Love.

Tom Sainsbury's chat show will feature celebrity guests talking all about love. Photo / Supplied

In the second episode, Spy hears Sainsbury gets into bed with The Bachelor host Art Green and Shortland Street star Kura Forrester to discuss love in its many shapes and forms.

"Like many others, I've been searching for the meaning of love and I think I've found it … in the arms of Kiwi celebrities on my new show The Love Hour," Sainsbury tells Spy.

"Between snuggling the stars and taking a deep dive into their romantic misadventures, I've pretty much nailed the L word and I can't wait for everyone to go on this wild ride with us … just don't forget to pack the whipped cream," he says.

Sainsbury will be battling it out for votes against fellow comedian Pax Assadi with his show, Rabble Rousers, currently screening on Thursdays on Three. Assadi rallies a panel of comedians as they battle over the big, the small and the stupid issues facing Kiwis in 2022.

From house ownership to dating apps, the Rabble Rousers debate contentious topics and try to solve unsolvable issues.

The third chat show after votes is a Kiwi version of UK show Comedians Giving Lectures and takes the same name. A selection of stand-up comedians are given the titles of real-life lectures, but none of the content. They are then invited to give their own version of the lecture.

The Love Hour will kick off on August 4 at 7:30pm on Three. To vote for your favourite pilot, head to Three's social channels and use the hashtag #ThreeComedyPilot.