Spy: The rivalries and emergencies coming to you on Treasure Island

Art and Lance. Photo / File

Two major rivalries are set to spice up Treasure Island: Fans vs Faves, according to Spy’s inside goss.

The show premieres on TVNZ2 tomorrow night, and The Bachelor star Art Green from the Faves team is said to have had a falling out with teammate, professional dancer Lance Savali during the show.

The pair were on the same page when they snuck contraband into camp — Green brought in electrolytes and Savali brought in stock to make risotto.

However, apparently, things became ultra-competitive during filming in the physically challenging game. This season definitely lifts things up a notch when it comes to chaos and drama between the contestants.

Savali wasn’t at Thursday’s season launch at Orakei Bay, as he is overseas on tour.

However Green reminded Spy that it’s a game all about smoke in mirrors and if there was a falling out with Savali, perhaps they planned it all as part of a cunning strategy.

We hear Savali made friends with fellow Fave Dame Susan Devoy. The pair must have sensed each other’s strength from past strong performances on Celebrity Treasure Island seasons. We can smell an alliance in the air.

The other rivalry to watch is between Devoy’s son Josh Oakley — on team Fans — and Faves team member Alex King, daughter of comedian Mike King, who last year were the first father and daughter pairing on CTI.

Expect Oakley to come across as a villain and have some pretty heated bust-ups. Sources say that when he heard King was in the Faves team, he muttered sarcastically that if she was a celebrity, he must be too.

Alex King is in radio, acts and sings. Oakley has followed in his mother’s footsteps in squash, and now reality television too.

We hear that King ruffled feathers early on in filming with Devoy, and the pair didn’t get off to a great start, with last season clearly still fresh in their minds.

When asked if her dad might return as an intruder, we are told King pretty much said he ruined her end-game last season. King senior, infamously self-eliminated days into last season, and was called a toxic bully by comedian Karen O’Leary. He is currently on a road trip of community stops with former CTI and league star Richie Barnett for the Due Drop Hope Challenge in support of King’s mental health charity I Am Hope.

The one to watch in the Fans is The Spinoff fangirl Jane Yee. We hear she has a great game. Our money is on Yee and Breakfast’s Matty McLean on the Faves team. We hear they both play their game in a classic, classy style.

Trailers for the show reveal McLean fainting during a challenge and Spy hears there has been another medical event — another castaway has to leave camp for a night as a safety measure. As for the other twists the show is teasing us about — we think intruders of the celebrity kind are bound to make their presence known.



