Spy: The Kiwi models strutting over New York and Europe

Jordan Daniels modelling Missoni.

Kiwi top model Jordan Daniels has been the toast of several fashion weeks in the Northern Hemisphere.

Daniels was named by fashion website bible Models.com as one of the top 10 favourite models of New York Fashion Week. She had modelled for a swathe of designers, including Carolina Herrera, Brandon Maxwell, Altuzarra, Moschino, Anna Sui and Rodarte, for whom she closed the show.

The 22-year-old, who has appeared in numerous US magazines, including American Vogue, is known as one of the "it girls" of the New York model scene.

After the Big Apple she crossed the pond and hit the Milan catwalks in a number of luxury labels including Fendi, Roberto Cavalli, Missoni, Tod's and Boss. Daniels was described by 62 Management's Andrea Plowright as "a major relevant star right now".

"She is having a sensational show season, which will lead to bigger things. Jordan is loved by the local NZ market and has the full support from everyone at home. We always knew Jordan would be a huge global success."

Lucy Rosiek modelling Prada.

Another Kiwi model from 62 made her European debut on the catwalk in Milan, and she did it in style.

Lucy Rosiek from Nelson, left for Sydney for Australian Fashion Week last April and did an incredible line up on the catwalks. She also shot editorial in the latest Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire and The Australian Financial Review Magazine.

During Sydney lockdown she was able to fly to Milan, where she got a debut and exclusive casting for the Prada show.

"If you think of all the models in the world, Lucy got the exclusive. It's a debut to the world, like a sport's star getting their first game," says Plowright.

This week both models have been in Paris busy with castings with France's best designers and it was extra special for Rosiek, who turned 18 in the City of Lights.