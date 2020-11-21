Spy: The almighty Johnson family go troppo at epic house party

Kayla Johnson and Shaun Johnson lined up the shots at their welcome home party.

Sports stars Shaun and Kayla Johnson have returned to NZ for the summer and with baby daughter Millah Malvina Johnson for the first time.

The couple, who moved to Sydney last year for Shaun's NRL playing deal with the Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks, have had a busy 12 months. Their wedding in Byron Bay last December was followed by the birth of Millah in August and then an extensive renovation of a house in Cronulla.

Kayla Johnson and baby Millah Sourced from instagram Spy November 2020

Their precious cargo got to meet her grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins in Auckland last week. At the weekend, the former Silver Fern threw a surprise party for Shaun's 30th birthday and a Welcome to the World party for Millah at the couple's renovated house at Mangawhai Heads.

"Made up for a year of missing our friends and family in one night, by celebrating the arrival of our baby girl & Shaun's 30th, so happy to be home with our people," Kayla shared on Instagram.

Her party planning is as impressive as her home renovations. The tropical-themed party boasted drink-du-jour Pals, bar-quality tables and stools in the garden and a bar of coconut-flavoured tequila shots