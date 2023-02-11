Luke Patrick has proposed to his American partner, spiritualist Maddie Moothart. Photo / Instagram

Cupid has struck former Shorty Street star Luke Patrick who has proposed to his American partner, spiritualist Maddie Moothart.

South Australian-born Patrick, who starred as one of Ferndale’s biggest heart-throbs, Frank Warner, from 2017 to 2020, proposed beachside to Moothart, who is from Oregon. The pair have been exploring the best of the South Australian natural wilderness in a Combi van.

“We met on Instagram during Covid but couldn’t meet in person due to the Australian borders being closed,” Patrick tells Spy.

“This gave us a beautiful opportunity to spend nine months getting to know each other while building a strong foundation for our relationship.”

The far-flung love birds bridged the Pacific gap and met for the first time in person in early 2021. They have been travelling to and from each other’s home countries over the past year.

“We are delighted to be moving to Melbourne later this year,” says Patrick.

“We are so excited to visit NZ as an engaged couple and are discussing elopement plan.”

Patrick, 36, formed lifelong friendships in his time in Godzone and says he was privileged to receive a traditional Tā moko tattoo.

He sent the couple’s warmest blessings to everyone in New Zealand.

Moothart says she is thrilled she and Patrick have broken the perceived limits the world often puts on love.

The pair say they are on a spiritual and cosmic journey, living life with love, joy, and the deepest peace they have ever known.