Spy: Second babies for Outrageous stars

Millen Baird and Siobhan Marshall have welcomed their second baby.

Small-screen star Siobhan Marshall this week welcomed baby No 2 with husband, comedian Millen Baird.

Marshall's on-screen younger sister Antonia Prebble is also expecting her second baby.

Marshall, who played Pascalle West, older sister of Prebble's character Loretta on Outrageous Fortune, has 2-year-old daughter Remy and their latest bub's sex and name have not yet been revealed.

Marshall returned to New Zealand from Hollywood last August with her daughter while Baird tied up loose ends in Hollywood and followed home a month later.

Last week Baird posted in his characteristic humour on Facebook: "Off to have another baby now. Why doesn't anyone ask how the guy is doing? I'm doing all right by the way. Thanks everyone. Vorny is complaining of a sore tummy, but I'm okay," he wrote.

Antonia Prebble and Dan Musgrove are expecting their second child.

Meanwhile Prebble and fiance Dan Musgrove are expecting a younger sibling for nearly 2-year-old Freddie in the next few months.

Prebble's Westside co-star Esther Stephens had baby No 2 last month. Stephens and husband Todd Beeby and 2-year-old son Jake welcomed little brother Eli.

Prebble and Stephens were celebrating their work this week. The final season of their show Westside, was this week named a finalist for best entertainment programme - drama at the New York festivals and TV & Film awards.