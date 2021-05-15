Spy: Robyn Malcolm eying career change to house painter?

Actor and house painter Robyn Malcolm. Photograph: Doug Sherring

Award-winning Kiwi actor Robyn Malcolm is working in New Orleans — and celebrating the colour she painted her Auckland home.

Last year, the former Outrageous Fortune matriarch did a bright and bold job on the interiors of her Kingsland home of 10 years.

"Until work picks up, paying a painter is out of the question," she told NZ House & Garden magazine. "I'm an unemployed actor now, maybe it's not too hard to paint your own house."

Robyn Malcolm's newly painted house in New Orleans inspired colours. Sourced from the instagram.

Earlier this year she did pay for painters and their creative brief was for vibrant, New Orleans-style colours, such as the tones of the city's signature houses. The actress was thrilled with the result.

Malcolm has been busy with Robyn's Undies, her colourful range of sustainable underwear. The acting work has blossomed again too. Fresh off her work on last year's This Town movie, Malcolm stars in the new comedy film Going Going from the producers behind The Breaker Upperers, Cousins, and Top of the Lake. Filming started in February this year in Wellington and also includes acting stars Elizabeth Hawthorne, Victoria Haralbidou, Loren Taylor, Robbie Magasiva and Cohen Holloway.

Spy hears Malcolm has also had a reunion with fellow environmentalist Lucy Lawless on an episode of Lawless' detective drama, My Life is Murder, which has been filming in Auckland.

Robyn Malcolm's New Orleans inspiration. Sourced from her Instagram.

Last week she said goodbye to Auckland and headed off to work in New Orleans. Pictures galore have filled her social media feed with the colours of the houses of the city that inspired her own.

Malcolm did not get back to Spy on what she was working on in the Big Easy. Could it be research for the undies business or has she snagged herself a role on one of the big US productions filming in the city at present?