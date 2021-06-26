Spy: Revealed - Top chefs cooking up new food festival

Top Chefs Simon Wilson, Michael Dearth and Nic Watt.

Two of Auckland's hospitality kings are championing a new food festival.

Michael Dearth, of The Grove and Baduzzi fame, and top chef Nic Watt of Masu, Inca and Akarana Eatery are excited to be part of Indulge Auckland, taking place next February.

The event will bring new life to the event scene and also the America's Cup village where it will take place, combining food with top wineries and breweries.

"Indulge is truly innovative; it's an opportunity to bring the industry together and to celebrate all that is great about New Zealand," Watt says.

"For our industry to survive and thrive in the future, we need to connect people with the quality and craftsmanship, not only of our food and wine products but also with the experiences of how they're created and enjoyed.

"Matching the chefs, their cuisine, and produce from the regions of New Zealand will create personalised and experiential connections to New Zealand's cuisine and the people who make it exceptional."

Created by the team who brought New Zealand the uber-successful Lexus Urban Polo events, Indulge Auckland is hoping to attract between 15,000-20,000 people across three days.

The new public space on Wynyard Point, which has been home to the America's Cup teams, will be transformed to host the event.

"Indulge Auckland is all that is great about summertime in the city," says Dearth. "And what do we want to do in the summer? We want to get outdoors and celebrate our industry, together, in this great city. It's about a sense of solidarity in the sunshine, with food, wine and design."

The full line-up will be revealed over the next six weeks, with tickets going on sale in August.

Managing Director of Urban Events Simon Wilson says the festival will boast artisan food and beverage producers, interactive cooking demonstrations and masterclasses, home and lifestyle suppliers and an expansive range of wineries and breweries - together with live music and performances.