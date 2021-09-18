Spy: Revealed — Shavaughn Ruakere's new leading man

Shavaughn Ruakere and Trevor Rooderkerk's love (and fluffy jackets) kept them warm over lockdown.

Shavaughn Ruakere has revealed the man in her life who is making her smile during lockdown.

The former Shortland Street star is in a relationship with father-of-three Trevor Rooderkerk and revealed her new life in a heartfelt message on Father's Day.

"Feels nice to share these pics on Father's Day. Both taken in Rarotonga only about 40 years apart. My Dad never got to meet my new instant family, but I know he'd have been very happy for me and he'd know he didn't have to worry about his youngest anymore," Ruakere posted on social media.

"Happy Father's Day to all the really, really good Dads out there. I was raised by one and now I get to be with one."

Shavaughn Ruakere and Trevor Rooderkerk are hanging in there.

The 43-year-old declined to tell Spy more about the new romance, but it's understood they have been together since early last year.

Rooderkerk is understood to have found success in the car industry and is friends with Ruakere's good friend media personality Jo Holley.

Since returning to Auckland from a stint in Hollywood several years ago, Ruakere has continued her work in acting and worked with Holley on the MC circuit.

Since jumping on to our screens in the late 90s on What Now, Ruakere has added a string of acting credits to her bow and made even more fans when she dazzled the country on Dancing with the Stars in 2018 and last year appeared in the movie The Legend of Baron To'a.