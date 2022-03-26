Spy: Popstars winner moves to Hollywood

Popstars winner Christabel Williams has left New Zealand to chase her musical dreams.

The multi-talented Williams was a favourite among the show's judges, Kimbra, Nathan King and Vince Harder. Her powerful voice was full of character and tone and her song-writing filled with depth and emotion.

An elated Williams took out the title and was crowned the winner last June, winning $100,000 to kickstart her music career.

The 21-year-old songstress performed her first song, If You Ain't Looking, during the show and followed it up with her single, Ankle Deep, in August. A tour would usually have followed to capitalise on her Popstars fame, but, as with many artists and musicians, this was put on hold amid lockdowns.

Christabel Williams pleads her case to (wax) Idol judge Simon Cowell.

If You Ain't Looking, which went to No 1 on the New Zealand's iTunes charts, describes finally getting away and having the whole world in front of you. Williams finally has, landing in Los Angeles early this month to write, sing and collaborate.

Spy understands Williams is staying with boyfriend Luca Turner, who went to live in the US at the end of last year. Turner is a video creator and Williams' timing couldn't be better with a group of Kiwi super-creatives also up in California who will help her bring to life her vision for the music videos of her next two singles.

Christabel Williams and Luca Tuner.

Williams' management at August Avenue, who rep some of Aotearoa's biggest artists, including Kimbra, tells Spy the artist has some big fans stateside and to keep an eye out for some exciting collaborations that are in play.

"Her new music is such a vibe, it's infectious and filled with lyrics and melodies that will resonate the world over. We can't wait for it to drop," Jayden Keoghan, of August Avenue, says.

It's not all work for the talented singer. This week she posted a picture to her Instagram of perhaps things to come, showing herself at Madame Tussauds Hollywood with the wax figure of music titan and super talent-spotter Simon Cowell, joking she was talking him into signing her.

In what we hear is a mission to go as far as possible with her international musical ambitions, Williams' time in the US is planned for the long term. In the coming months, she and Kimbra will be hanging out and collaborating in upstate New York.

"We couldn't be more proud of our girls from Aotearoa," says Keoghan.

"They are creating and supporting each other globally post-pandemic. Bring on new music and travel."