Peter Burling is set to tie the knot with long-term partner Lucinda Nelson in the new year. Photo / Instagram

Peter Burling is set to tie the knot with long-term partner Lucinda Nelson in the new year. Photo / Instagram

America’s Cup-winning skipper Peter Burling has proposed to long-term partner Lucinda Nelson and is set to tie the knot in the new year.

Nelson, a trained lawyer, who previously worked in banking and property finance, has recently joined forces with her mother, Deborah Nelson, in her successful interior design business based in Auckland.

The couple have been close for four years, with sources telling Spy 33-year-old Nelson has been a big part of 31-year-old Burling’s life over that time.

He proposed in New York following the US Sail Grand Prix: Chicago event in June. It is understood his sailing partner, Blair Tuke, and friends were there to celebrate afterwards with the happy couple.

Peter Burling and his partner Lucinda Nelson. Photo / Instagram

It wasn’t an easy few years for the sailor, with New Zealand borders closed and no travelling for international sports events. But it made the couple even stronger and sources say Nelson played a big part in Burling’s success.

She was an important support as he won another America’s Cup with Team New Zealand and a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics last year.

She was also at Burling’s side when he launched the New Zealand SailGP Team and for his ocean conservation charity Live Ocean, which he co-founded with Tuke.

After spending so much time out of New Zealand this year, it is understood the Auckland-based couple are looking forward to a summer of fun, sailing and of course, there is a wedding to plan.