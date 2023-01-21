Queenstown is an easy pleaser for a summer holiday. Photo / Supplied

Canadian golf champion star Mike Weir has proposed to his girlfriend, reality TV star Michelle Money, while they holiday in New Zealand.

“After dating for almost seven years we both want to take that next step and tie the knot,” wrote former US Bachelor in Paradise star Money, 42, on social media. “Looking forward to being Mrs. Michelle Weir! I love you baby! You make my dreams come true! Me and you forever!”

Weir, 52, is an Augusta Master’s Tournament winner, who once spent 110 weeks ranked in world golf’s top 10.

Mike Weir. Photo / Instagram

The picture of the engagement celebration appears to be at the over $8000 a night Penthouse at Eichardt’s Private Hotel looking out over Lake Wakatipu in Queenstown.

Money shared postcard-perfect shots from all over the country with her nearly 300,000 Instagram followers, including helicopter and boat rides showing off our best scenery. She described New Zealand as one of the most beautiful places on earth, praising the food, the wine, the people — and of course the golf.

Michelle Money and Mike Weir. Photo / Instagram

Money, a former hair stylist, has been dating Weir since 2016, two years after she came to prominence in Bachelor In Paradise.

Meanwhile, Finnish Formula 1 driver Valtteri Bottas was also in New Zealand for the holiday period.

Bottas, who once drove for Mercedes alongside Lewis Hamilton and now drives for Alfa Romeo, swapped four wheels for two while traversing Godzone.

From Waiheke to Wānaka the 33-year-old racing star showed off his mountain bike and the surrounds to his 3.6 million Instagram followers. Accompanying Bottas on his cycling was his girlfriend, Australian pro-cyclist Tiffany Cromwell.

Valtteri Bottas and Tiffany Cromwell. Photo / Supplied

Over the New Year, the couple spent time cycling on the trails around Taupō and a bit of hiking with Kiwi motorsport star Brendon Hartley and his wife Sarah, who is also a passionate cyclist.

Bottas and Cromwell then hit the trails around Queenstown and Wānaka.

Valtteri Bottas. Photo / Instagram

Last week we revealed Coronation Street star Colson Smith had enjoyed his holidays here and it seems the country has well and truly started to welcome back the big names that once made NZ their must-visit vacation and telling their followers all about it.

Pre-pandemic a plethora of big names enjoyed the sites and sounds of our countryside in their downtime including singers Taylor Swift, Sam Smith, Beyonce, Justin Timberlake and wife, actor Jessica Biel.