Iliza Shlesinger is in Godzone with her chef husband and their baby daughter. Photo / Supplied

Netflix comedy superstar Iliza Shlesinger is in Godzone with her chef husband and their baby daughter for a holiday in the middle of her world standup comedy tour.

Shlesinger has enjoyed time in Auckland, the Bay of Islands and Taupō and was sprung having a late-night bite to eat at the legendary White Lady in Auckland at the weekend.

While here, she’s also working on a secret project which she says she’s excited about but not ready to share details on.

“I was here working in February and was sad I didn’t have time to take in New Zealand,” she tells Spy.

“I’m always flying from gig to gig and never see much more than the theatre, hotel and airport, but this time I thought, I’m not touring this month, so why not bring the family and spend some time exploring. I love it so much here that I decided to add an extra date to my stand-up world tour in Christchurch.”

The show is on September 2 at the Aurora Centre and then she will resume her world tour throughout the US and on to Europe in November.

Shlesinger won NBC’s Last Comic Standing 15 years ago and has gone on to be one of the US’ biggest stand-up comedy stars, with a record-breaking six Netflix comedy specials and starred in the Netflix movie Good On Paper.

Comedian Iliza Shlesinger. Photo / Supplied

She starred in two major films in 2020 - Spenser Confidential opposite Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg and directed by Peter Berg, and Pieces of a Woman opposite UK actress Vanessa Kirby.

Shlesinger married Noah Galuten five years ago in Los Angeles and true to form followed her nuptials up with a Netflix special called Unveiled where she talked about marriage and its traditions.

The pair welcomed their daughter, Sierra Mae, in January last year.

Galuten, a James Beard Award-nominated cookbook author, and co-host of the popular daily live-streamed cooking show Don’t Panic Pantry, is likely getting ideas for his next cookbook and has been eating himself silly on the incredible cuisine of Aotearoa. The pair’s love of travel and food might just give a hint of what they are up to on their projects.

A Kiwi source working with Shlesinger says the 40-year-old is a stellar talent and great to work with creatively and collaboratively.

“Iliza even invited us to her holiday house in the States before we even met in person to work on this project,” the source tells Spy.

“She and Noah are a force to be reckoned with and when you see in the States how big she is, it’s very cool to spend some time with her in NZ. She is the biggest Netflix star on the planet, which is pretty cool.”