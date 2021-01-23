Spy: Meet TVNZ's new comedic Travel Guides

TVNZ's new travel Guides Hyrum and Ray Letoa and Tulima Nonu.

Does the idea of travelling the length and breadth of our beautiful country, all expenses covered, holidaying to your heart's content, sound like an ideal scenario?

For a handful of intrepid Kiwis, it could be said they've had more holidays than they can handle just recently, having been selected to be part of the New Zealand version of Travel Guides, which is set to screen on TVNZ 2 next month.

Wellington brothers Ray and Hyrum Letoa and their cousin Tulima Nonu are one of many families chosen for the NZ version of the popular reality TV show.

Long considered the TripAdvisor of television, Travel Guides NZ follows five groups of Kiwis as they swim with sharks in Southland, parasail in Northland, and get up close and personal with all the wildlife and nightlife our islands have to offer.

But although the idea of constant holidays might sound like a dream come true, the guys acknowledge that sometimes the constant travelling becomes a little wearying.

"Don't get me wrong to have this opportunity to be on holiday with the boys is flipping awesome," Ray tells Spy. "But it does get a bit hairy and scary when we're running out of clean underwear with no real sight of a time to do a load of washing and I do get homesick easily."

The comic trio, who grew up together, and admit to spending "far too much time together", have set the bar high for crazy stunts during their time on the show. They have become notorious for giving everything a try and making far too much noise when filming, with Ray even going so far as to do a nude run while touring in Southland.

"It seemed like a good idea at the time, not sure how it's going to look on the television though. Might be best if audiences avert their eyes when that part screens," he says.

Notoriety isn't new to Ray. His career as a mixologist and co-owner of the popular Wellington Cinema, The Roxy, has made him somewhat of a local celebrity in NZ's capital city with people travelling from far and wide to try his infamous cocktails.

Given his reputation for creating award-winning drinks, Ray fancies himself as a bit of a party expert and admits he definitely judged the nightlife in some of the other towns on their tour, and found it lacking.

"The Invercargill nightlife couldn't handle us," he says.

"When we're together we don't need nobody, we can make our own entertainment no matter where we are. I don't think Invercargill was prepared for us."

The six-episode show is packed with the boys having a laugh, mostly at each other's expense. The first episode sees them trying and failing to pitch a tent, with very little help from the youngest in their crew. Baby of the family, 20-year-old Hyrum confesses: "I'm not much of a traveller, I'm more a stay-at-home guy, so this experience was a bit of a shock for me."

Producers of the series are yet to reveal if Ray gets the opportunity to mix up some of his infamous drinks for the rest of the Travel Guides, but we're sure that if they do visit the Capital City, a visit to The Roxy will definitely be on the cards.