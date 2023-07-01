The magnificent 5 bedroom, 5 bathroom architectural masterpiece in Remuera. Photo / Supplied

A grand Remuera mansion owned by a series of rich listers over the decades, is available as an exclusive event venue - for up to $10,000 a day.

The sprawling Remuera Road home and grounds was once owned by merchant banker David Richwhite and wife Libby. It was purchased in 2009 by property couple Simon and Paula Herbert, who sold it for a record-breaking $25.5 million in 2018.

Ollie Wall, of Wall Real Estate, told the Herald at the time the property had been sold to a family who came here from China.

“He’s in the online tech industry in China and they’re a family with children of primary-school age. They’re going to live in New Zealand, send their kids to local schools. They’re not just land banking. They are looking for a beautiful family home.”

The house - which has seen extravagant and legendary if-these-walls-could-talk parties over the decades - has not changed ownership since then and is now open for bookings to people who want to use its grandeur for their own event.

It faces north towards Rangitoto and has sat on Remuera ridge since the 1920s when it was designed by Roy Binney, a leader in the Arts and Crafts architectural movement.

The five-bedroom, five-bathroom house itself is about 900sq m and is set in park-like grounds of just over half a hectare. A grand front entrance has an equally grand exit on to multi-tiered hedged gardens, with a tennis court, pool, and pool house within.

The magnificent property includes a secluded pool. Photo / Supplied

A formal lounge, bar and separate billiard room provide hosting options galore. There’s also a self-contained apartment, gymnasium and sauna, four-car garaging and parking space for a further eight vehicles. Tucked behind the dining room is a secret passage that included a solarium and gun-shooting room.

The Herberts, who are currently spending the season in Europe, did a major refurb, including bringing the grounds back to their former glory and giving the house a modern touch with marble bathrooms and furniture. Chandeliers and sumptuous drapes feature throughout and the master bedroom hosts a fabulous Beverly Hills’ style walk-in wardrobe.

At the time of sale, the Herberts took their furniture to their Bay of Islands beach house and new home on the cliff in Herne Bay. The new owner has replicated much of the layout and changed the odd light fitting.





The view from the Remuera property. Photo / Supplied

All that the house encompasses is available to would-be event customers.

Will Cimino, of Shared Space, who is brokering the home, told Spy the house was available to rent throughout the year. It is understood the rental is on a daily basis from between $5000 and $10,000, depending on usage.

A film company might get the $5000-day rate over a number of days, whereas a wedding, corporate or car launch or someone wanting to throw their child a rich list-themed 21st would be looking towards the $10k mark. A pack in and out over two days might secure a rate of $7500.

Compared to other high-end venues it is a steal, although punters will then need to provide their own event planner and caterers.