Spy: Marble bathrooms and secret passages - hire a rich-list mansion, for $10,000 a day

Ricardo Simich
By
3 mins to read
The magnificent 5 bedroom, 5 bathroom architectural masterpiece in Remuera. Photo / Supplied

A grand Remuera mansion owned by a series of rich listers over the decades, is available as an exclusive event venue - for up to $10,000 a day.

The sprawling Remuera Road was once owned by merchant banker David Richwhite and wife Libby. It was purchased in 2009 by property couple Simon and Paula Herbert, who sold it for a record-breaking $25.5 million in 2018.

