Spy: Luxury Bubbles for Valentine's Day

Moet & Chandon are going all out for Valentine's Day.

Moet & Chandon may up a couple's expectations, anonymous notes for singles or perhaps even random acts of kindness with their three-tiered With Love Auckland campaign for Valentine's Day.

If you have a luxury Cupid's arrow in your bow, The Glamour Package at $275 will definitely elevate a card, flowers or chocolates for someone very special. The exclusive gift of a personalised bottle of Moet & Chandon Rosé Imperial featuring heartfelt "With Love" messaging in gold calligraphy housed in a custom keepsake gift box and adorned with a luxe assortment of florals will melt the hardest of hearts.

To add to the "I really do love you" vibe of excess, it will be hand-delivered on Valentine's Day by Moet & Chandon's white-gloved champagne concierge, reminiscent of the bell boys of the great Parisian hotels. Only 80 of these gift packages are available.

Double the size with a Grandeur Package, at $460 for a hard-to-find Moet Rosé Magnum with all the aforementioned bells and whistles.

Detail of the Moet & Chandon Valentines special edition.

Lastly, Spy can only think of two loved-up jet setting couples who might be able to afford the third package, and who just might be looking to propose soon. Billionaires Harry Hart and Nick Mowbray, your partners Cartier Lee and Jaimee Lupton may love the Perfect Proposal Package, but be quick, there is only one on offer.

The once-in-a-lifetime offer will help the couple celebrate after the proposal by transferring them via car and helicopter to their next destination; a decadent chef's table dinner followed by a 5-star luxury lodge stay.

In addition to the perfectly planned evening by the Moet & Chandon Champagne Concierge, the Perfect Proposal couple will receive a limited-edition trio of Grand Vintage including 2002, 2009 and the 2009 rosé, A 6L bottle of Moet & Chandon Imperial for their wedding and an exclusive invitation to be hosted at Moet & Chandon Cellars on the Avenue de Champagne in Epernay, France, for a private tour, tasting and lunch - for the honeymoon of course!

The perfect proposal is Price on Application. Orders can be made via MoetGifting.co.nz.