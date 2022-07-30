Over the past week Liam Stewart seems to have switched back to his Californian ex, Nicole Artukovich. Photo / Instagram

Over the past week Liam Stewart seems to have switched back to his Californian ex, Nicole Artukovich. Photo / Instagram

The love life of Rachel Hunter's son, Liam Stewart, is beginning to resemble that of his dad's Sir Rocking Rod's love ballads.

In June, Stewart appeared to still be with his Kiwi girlfriend Bella Spooner, celebrating sister Renee's 30th birthday in Los Angeles. But over the past week Stewart seems to have switched back to his Californian ex, Nicole Artukovich.

This week on Instagram, Artukovich posted a loved-up photo of her with Stewart on Manhattan Beach in Los Angeles with the caption: "Cats outta the bag" and a love-heart emoji. Stewart replied with acknowledgement and a rose.

With a ring on her engagement finger, some of Artukovich's followers were full of congratulatory messages. But no, there was another explanation behind the ring.

Artukovich explained she was wearing Stewart's ring on the only finger it fitted, while he played volleyball. The LA-based events co-ordinator and 27-year-old Stewart are understood to have met when they were finishing high school in California and were a couple until 2019. That year Stewart came to New Zealand to play for SkyCity Stampede, Queenstown.

Liam Stewart and Bella Spooner at Gibbston Restaurant and Winery last year. Photo / via Instagram

It was in Queenstown that Stewart met Victoria University graduate and competitive bodybuilder Spooner, 26, who cheered him and his team on through the season.

After a holiday in Bali together, Spooner joined Stewart in the UK, where he played ice hockey for Milton Keynes Lightning in Buckinghamshire. The pair enjoyed a trip to Croatia and, in 2020 and through the UK's lockdowns, created a merchandise range together, which they sold online.

Last year Stewart and Spooner were back in New Zealand where he played another season for the Stampede. They spent last Christmas in London with Rachel and Renee and were together in Beverly Hills for Renee's 30th birthday bash in June. Spooner is now home in Wellington.

Liam Stewart and Nicole Artukovich on Manhattan Beach. Photo / Instagram

Stewart wouldn't confirm either way to Spy but it does seem that love has come full circle for Stewart and Artukovich. Stewart was born in the UK and grew up mainly in LA but has a New Zealand passport. Artukovich may be American but is fiercely proud of her Croatian heritage and the couple spent time in her home country in 2018.

One publication wrote of her:

"Rod Stewart's future daughter-in-law Nicole Artukovich brings him to Dubrovnik."

Fast forward to 2022 and aside from the engagement confusion on Artukovich's Instagram post, the pair have had plenty of congratulations from friends and family about being back together.