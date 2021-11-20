Spy: Knockout new trainer for Kiwi boxing greats

Boxing champ Tyson Fury is training Kiwi hopeful David Nyika.

Kiwi Olympic boxer David Nyika and heavyweight champion Joseph Parker are relishing training with world champ Tyson Fury.

Nyika, who won bronze at the Tokyo Olympics in August, has been based in the UK for over a month, training and living with Parker in the Gypsy King Fury's home base in Morecambe.

The 26-year-old, two-time Commonwealth gold medal winner will fight on the undercard to 29-year-old Parker's rematch with Derek Chisora, in Manchester at the AO Arena on December 18.

And who better to mentor them both into peak condition than Fury says Parker's main man, David Higgins of Duco Events.

"Tyson is such a gracious guy, he is a once-in-a-generation fighter who is larger than life and incredibly charismatic," says Higgins. "It takes a boxer with a mentality like Tyson's, to have the green belt, the lineal champion and be ranked as the world's best heavyweight."

Kiwi boxers David Nyika and Joseph Parker at a training session.

Higgins will be able to talk newborns with Fury when he arrives in the UK early next month — both have had babies over the past few months.

While in Europe, Higgins will support both Kiwi boxers in their fights and renew Parker's next moves. He says it is hard for both of them to be away from their young families and hopes the MIQ system is more streamlined in the new year.

Higgins will also look at expanding two of Duco's signature events, the Black Clash and Synthony, a fusion of electronic dance music, live orchestra, DJs, vocalists and visuals, which has been enjoying a great run in Australia.

After the December fight, Nyika may stay in the UK until the July Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Higgins says. Nyika will be part of Matchroom Sports Group Eddie Hearn's European boxing tour.

The young boxer has relished the past few weeks, training with Parker and other boxers from Matchroom, training in Tyson's gym and running on the Morecambe Promenade. Parker's trainer Andy Lee is also training Nyika.

"I've waited a long time and worked extremely hard to create the opportunities that are finally coming to fruition. Thank you to those who have continued to believe in me through it all. I will star in some great fights," Nyika told his Instagram followers.

Last week Nyika and Parker went to Blackpool to listen to Fury's father, former professional boxer John on a speaking tour and this week he was blown away when he got to go six rounds with the heavyweight champion of the world in Morecambe.

Higgins says the New Zealand broadcaster of Parker's and Nyika's fights will be announced in the next few weeks.