Spy: Kiwi celebs punk'd in music video

DJ duo Sweet Mix Kids have released a humourous music video.

Some of the country's biggest names are thrilled to have been included in the latest Sweet Mix Kids video.

The DJ duo of Sandon Ihaia and Chris Scott is famous for performing at A-list parties and festivals in New Zealand and around the world, but it's the video for the new Dick Johnson Remix of their song "Peace ft. Hawkins", which dropped last week, that has turned celebrity heads.

The video used footage from nightclub dancefloors of the late 1980s and spliced it together with new footage to highlight some amusing celebrity doppelgangers.

Captions of the names of A-listers comes up on their lookalikes from the 1980s, which include some funny send-ups, of news and radio personalities Wendy Petrie, Jesse Mulligan, Mike McRoberts, Hilary Barry, John Campbell, Jack Tame, Mike Hosking, Brodie Kane and Marcus Lush.

PM Jacinda Ardern is in an electric-blue wig and her deputy, Grant Robertson, is swigging a beer and smoking a fag on the dance floor. National Party leader Judith Collins and MP Chris Bishop don't escape a ribbing and neither do Ashley Bloomfield or Siouxsie Wiles, who are dressed in high punk, getting close on the dance floor. Ones who actually do resemble the stars now are singers Benee, Tami Neilson and Gin Wigmore.

A number of the personalities saw the funny side and gave it the thumbs-up on social media.

Mulligan, whose doppelganger is swaying as a Goth, tells Spy: "I was devastated when I discovered this footage of me dancing had been shared with the world. There I was enjoying a private moment in my oversized tuxedo and Elizabeth Taylor haircut, never guessing that it was being filmed by the Sweet Mix Kids to be used against me 30 years later."

Kane, whose lookalike is a bopping Kiwi Madonna, tells Spy that the boys know she loves a send up: "I often loiter side of stage at their gigs being a right festival pest, so it's an absolute honour they've recognised my commitment by featuring me in their video."