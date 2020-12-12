Spy: Kiwi celeb couple's gender reveal party goes global

Bodene Thompson and Kaea Pearce celebrating at their Global Gender Reveal and Baby Shower. Sourced from Instagram Spy December 2020

Kiwi dancing star Kaea Pearce and fiance, former Warriors' player Bodene Thompson, have performed a global gender reveal to announce they are having twins, a boy and girl.

The UK-based couple hosted the digital party from Leeds, where Thompson plays for the Rhinos, while family and friends joined in with baby showers on the Gold Coast and in Auckland.

"Thank you to my mama for organising the most special baby shower/gender reveal for me and Bodene," Pearce wrote on social media. "She is the mastermind behind our lovely shower. She always goes above and beyond for me and ever since I was little she's always made every event magical."

Pearce and Thompson revealed pink and blue balloons floating out of boxes called Baby A and Baby B.

The gender reveal cake at Bodene Thompson and Kaea Pearce's Auckland celebrations. Sourced from Instagram Spy December 2020

The Auckland affair, in Bayswater, looked out on the Waitematā with more pink and blue balloons and "Prince and Princess Thompson" signs and cupcakes to match.

The couple have been together for four years. Pearce, who has danced for A-listers of the global music scene, including Jennifer Lopez, is due in the New Year and has told fans she will be back on stage in no time with her new family by her side.