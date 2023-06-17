Xero founder and billionaire Rod Drury launched the Kokomo One this week.

One of the country’s wealthiest men launched his new 24.3m luxury catamaran with friends on Monday night.

Xero founder Rod Drury, named this month as New Zealand’s ninth richest man by the NBR with an estimated worth of $1.2 billion, launched the Kokomo One, a Sunreef 80 Power catamaran on the Waitematā Harbour with VIP guests.

Technology and data entrepreneur Carmen Vicelich, shoe queen Kathryn Wilson and The Luxury Network’s Cecilia Lambie were among those on board.

“Dream bigger! Congratulations Rod Drury and for boating dreams in Fiji check out @kokomo.one – divine,” Vicelich wrote on Instagram.

A spokesperson for Drury told Spy the tech billionaire was part of a small group of private individuals who owned the boat.

Xero founder Rod Drury (right), pictured with Xero CEO Steve Vamos, has launched the Kokomo One.

“The boat will shortly be heading towards Fiji, where it will be open for charter for US$85,000 ($138,000) a week,” he said.

And he clarified that Kokomo One was not connected to the luxury Kokomo Private Island Resort in Fiji.

The Kokomo One is promising guests their every need will be catered for with a full-time crew, including a personal chef. The motor cat has panoramic views from its spacious interior spaces, outfitted in light neutral tones with teak floors, and is split into five distinct zones, including an 11m-wide beach club with a stern garage for toys.

Apart from its opulent master suite, the catamaran caters for up to eight guests in four double cabins that could pass for hotel rooms, each with a luxurious en suite.

The new Kokomo One will be heading to Fiji before returning to New Zealand.

The cost of the boat is a closely guarded secret but Spy’s research shows similar Sunreef 80s sell for $12 million. Spanish tennis superstar Rafael Nadal bought a Sunreef 80 Power three years ago.

Wealthy punters wanting to enjoy the coast of New Zealand on Kokomo One this summer won’t miss out, the spokesperson said. The vessel will be back in local waters after her season in Fiji.

Two years ago the 56-year-old tech billionaire began building a 2277sq m bunker-style home, designed by Sumich Chaplin, between Lake Hayes and Arrowtown in the South Island.

In March, the Australian Financial Review reported Drury had partnered with entrepreneur and investor Atlanta Daniel to form Radar Ventures to back deep tech start-ups in fields such as biotechnology, defence and food science.