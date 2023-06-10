Matty McLean and Ryan Teece on honeymoon in Venice. Photo / Instagram

Kiwi A-listers have begun their sojourns in the European summer.

Breakfast’s Matty McLean has taken a break from morning telly and he and his husband, real estate agent Ryan Teece are enjoying their honeymoon five months after tying the knot on New Year’s Eve at Muriwai.

Last week the pair arrived in Spain and McLean updated his Instagram followers on their less-than-romantic start.

“So far, our honeymoon has included delayed and rerouted international flights, a bird s****ing on us in Madrid, and a miscommunication that resulted in us being served gin and tap water instead of soda water. But we found great coffee so we’re on the up!” wrote McLean.

Caffeinated and over their jetlag, the pair then headed to the coast and the island of Majorca. McLean took a picture of his husband under grey skies.

“It’s starting to feel like we brought the weather with us from Auckland.” Teece wrote on Instagram.

His husband replied to the post: “At least we have love.”

Things got sunnier for the honeymooners in St Tropez, France. They ventured inland from Pampelonne Beach to Ramatuelle, for the horse jumping at the sophisticated Longines Global Champions Tour, where McLean said the sport was Teece’s first love.

The romance seemed to move up a gear when they travelled to Italy this week and arrived in Venice — the Floating City — with McLean showing the pair arriving by an Uber boat.

The pair were last seen enjoying a cocktail in a piazza and posing for a lovely selfie — all smiles with the picturesque city as a backdrop. McLean is due back on the Breakfast couch at the end of this month.

Also, in Europe this week — and beating her husband and the All Blacks to France — has been influencer Hannah Barrett.

Hannah Barrett in France. Photo / Instagram

The mother of two was on a fabulous five-night whistle-stop tour with French beauty brand Lancome, which included time in Paris, Grasse and Nice.

Barrett shared on Instagram the usual Parisian tourist spots, looking chic at every turn. She enjoyed al fresco cocktails at restaurant Perruche, on the top floor of the Printemps Haussmann — an elegant Parisian department store with an exceptional view over the city rooftops.

Grasse, in the Provence-Alpes-Cote-d’Azur region on the French Riviera, is the perfume capital of the world. In 2020 Lancome opened the four-hectare Domaine de la Rose with organically farmed fields, centuries-old terraces, and a distillery.

Barrett is understood to have stayed at the Terre Blanche Hotel Spa Golf Resort where she enjoyed classes on skincare, had facials and relaxed by the luxury pool. She attended two formal evening events and looked stunning at both. She wore a rose one-shoulder gown on her first night at the resort and an off-white strapless top and wide-leg trousers on her second, which was dinner at the impressive 19th-century Chateau Saint Georges.