Jono Pryor is coming back to screens — but without his partner-in-(comedy)-crime Ben Boyce.

The pair are still very much joined at the hip on their Hits radio show Breakfast with Jono and Ben, but Pryor has been spending his spare time screenwriting.

The 41-year-old has created a new comedy show for Three called Vince, in which he’ll also star, that was greenlit by NZ On Air last week.

The new primetime comedy follows an eponymous television presenter who is dumped by his network after a mishap.

“It’s a series based on a beloved TV host Vince Walters who loses his gig following an incredibly unfortunate public incident,” Pryor tells Spy.

“There is a mix of made-up storyline and some ludicrous moments that have actually happened in this wild industry.”

Pryor says the concept came about while he was in isolation with Covid.

Jono Pryor and Ben Boyce have forged a successful working partnership over the past 15 years. Photo/ Michael Craig

“Apparently, a lesser-known symptom of Omicron was a bizarre TV script,” he says.

“This opportunity is a dream come true. The nightmare is realising we actually have to make it, but thankfully there are people far smarter than me at Warner Bros. Discovery ANZ and Kevin & Co know what they are doing.”

Kevin & Co have become a powerhouse producing Kiwi comedy. On Thursday two of their new shows, Double Parked and Homebound premiered back-to-back on Three.

Among the long list of other comedies, they also co-produce Taskmaster NZ and Taskmaster Australia as well as black comedy Creamerie, the second season of which is coming up on TVNZ 2 and US streaming giant Hulu.

And those worried about Boyce feeling left out needn’t, he is very happy for Pryor and may just make a cameo on Vince.

Says Pryor: “Ben has been extremely supportive, we love making content together, we also get our special quality alone time every morning on The Hits.”