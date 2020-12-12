Spy: Jennifer Ward-Lealand v Melania Trump in new play

Jennifer Ward-Lealand and Anna Jullienne star in the Auckland Theatre Company's play First Ladies.

Theatre-goers are in for a treat early next year when acting legend Jennifer Ward-Lealand and Mean Mums' star Anna Jullienne go head-to-head in First Ladies.

The Auckland Theatre Company production is inspired by the 2017 trip US President Donald Trump made to Paris, when he was guest of honour of French President Emmanuel Macron at the annual Bastille Day celebration.

Ward-Lealand and Jullienne will play Helene and Sophia — characters based on Brigitte Macron and Melania Trump.

"I love how smart and informed [Macron] is," Ward-Lealand told Spy. "She probably would have been able to do her husband's job equally as well as he does, but finds herself confined to this role as a First Lady."

Jullienne, who is playing Sophia, based on Melania Trump, says there is more to the former model than meets the eye.

"What you see isn't just what you get. She's ambitious and she has a plan and is playing the long game to execute it.

"I find I get defensive of my characters, I can justify their flawed traits and behaviour. Sophia is definitely not perfect, but who is?"

First Ladies was created by award-winning Irish author Nancy Harris and the play is described as a "fiendishly fashionable tour de force". It also features another Kiwi acting great, Rena Owen, who has taken time out from her busy US career to play the pivotal role of Sandy, the US press secretary.

The political hi-jinks, high fashion and fireworks will premiere at the ASB Waterfront Theatre in February before touring the North Island in March.