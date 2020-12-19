Spy: Is TVNZ's sibling bond their secret weapon inside Team NZ?

TVNZ reporters Emily van Velthooven and Jesse Tuke both have family inside Team NZ.

There are two America's Cup reporters with the inside running on Team NZ - their brothers are on the boat.

Emily van Velthooven - younger sister of Simon - and sailor Blair's younger brother Jesse Tuke are part of TVNZ's reporting family.

Van Velthooven is a reporter for 1NEWS while it is Tuke's first foray into television as part of the seven-strong TVNZ AC team, which is hosted by Toni Street and Scotty Morrison with Jack Tame included in the reporting team.

Both siblings were in Bermuda four years ago to cheer on their brothers to win the Auld Mug. They say it will feel even better to see it again at home on the Waitematā.

"I'm most excited for the reaction from Kiwis who are new to sailing," says van Velthooven. "I remember being completely blown away by the innovation and determination when I first watched Emirates Team New Zealand in Bermuda.

"Bermuda was incredible - but I think Auckland is going to be better. We've got great fan zones from which to watch the racing and some fabulous bars and restaurants right in the thick of it. Even if you've never been into sailing, this is a party you won't want to miss."

Tuke has reporter and host in his title. He will be out on the water on the TVNZ chase boat as well as mixing it up with the spectators.

The keen sailor suggests people may get him and his brother mixed up - and says if he interviews Blair he will be trying hard not to laugh. "I don't think Blair and I have ever had a serious conversation in our lives. Keeping a straight face when asking the big questions will be the real challenge."

Tuke says he had heaps of fun when growing up, sailing with all his brothers, and even won a national champs at one point with Blair, but says he was replaced by "some guy called Peter".

"We used to have regular Hobie Cat sailing races where the two youngest brothers (Blair and I) would race against the two oldest (Dan and Nathan). And just like the America's Cup, it would always end with some great arguments, off-the-water protests and a few fisticuffs if things really got heated," says Tuke.

He says that, so far, Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli is the team to watch.

"There have been a few good battles off the water already and they will be going at each other as soon as they hit the water. Prada skipper Jimmy Spithill is the ultimate competitor and he's got a score to settle so look out for the fiery Aussie. Overall, LR look like they've got a strong all-round package, which will be needed in the range of conditions we will see on the Hauraki this summer."

He says the first race of the America's Cup will be that heart-in-your-mouth moment when they cross the line for the first time and you see which boat has the edge.

"The America's Cup has this buzz around it that I don't think you get with other sports. Every four or so years it stops our country and everyone gets around it. I think it's the combination of heaps of history, the innovation and the fact that our little country goes pretty good at it. It doesn't get much better than Auckland for a sailing spectacle - it's the City of Sails for a reason."