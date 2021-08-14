Spy: Hollywood stars Allison Williams, Ronny Chieng in Auckland for horror movie

Crazy Rich Asians star and comedian Ronny Chieng and Girls star Allison Williams.

Girls star Allison Williams and Crazy Rich Asians star and stand-up comedian Ronny Chieng are in Auckland filming a high-tech horror movie.

Williams wowed horror and suspense fans with her performance alongside Daniel Kaluuya in hit movie Get Out. The 33-year-old actress — the daughter of former NBC news anchor Brian Williams — has been keeping a low profile since arriving in New Zealand to film M3GAN — about a doll that takes on a life of its own.

More visible has been co-star Chieng, who was in Godzilla vs. Kong and is a regular on Comedy Central's The Daily Show With Trevor Noah. He's been testing new comedy material on locals at the Q Theatre over the past two weeks.

Chieng, 35, has sold out multiple global comedy theatre tours in Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, India, Canada and England.

The movie is by Blumhouse and Atomic Monster. Blumhouse was behind Happy Death Day, The Invisible Man, The Purge and the multiple Oscar-nominated Get Out.

Williams plays a roboticist who uses artificial intelligence to develop a doll called M3GAN.

Rounding out the cast is 10-year-old Violet McGraw who boasts a long list of acting credits, including Black Widow and Doctor Sleep.

The young actor plays Williams' orphaned niece and has been loving her time in Auckland, visiting surrounding beaches, including Oneroa on Waiheke. She told her social media followers visiting Hobbiton was the best day ever.

Filming of the production started last month and locations have included Warkworth, Cornwall Park and One Tree Hill.