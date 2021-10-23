Spy: Graham Norton's Kiwi Halloween surprise

Is Graham Norton's new wine a trick or a treat?

British talk show mega-star Graham Norton is going to trick or treat you on Halloween in the guise of his new wine, He-Devil.

"I launched my very first wine with Invivo, a sauvignon blanc, back in 2014 in New Zealand. I'm really happy that New Zealand will be the first country in the world to launch my sixth wine, He-Devil, aptly named after my memoirs," Norton tells Spy.

There's a South American twist to the red wine, which the Invivo team wanted to be Norton's boldest to date. The company partnered with a Master of Wine winemaker and a leading winery in Argentina using local malbec grapes.

"If you're looking for a well-behaved wine, well – this isn't it. He-Devil was created to turn heads, break hearts and leave you wanting more ... and it's delivered on all counts," says Norton.

Graham Norton tasting his new wine He-Devil with Invivo's Rob Cameron and Tim Lightbourne.

At 3pm on October 31, Invivo will release a limited edition first drop of the He-Devil for pre-sale at he-devil.com. Every purchase of the first drop will go into the draw to win a selection of prizes, including a copy of Norton's memoir The Life and Loves of a He-Devil.

But Spy has teamed up to offer six readers the chance to get in first.

"I'm delighted that Invivo are giving away six copies of my memoir and Prestige Spiegelau wine glasses to lucky Spy readers, it's the perfect gift pack to enjoy along with a glass of my sinful new red," Norton says.

Win with Spy

The six He-Devil giftpacks include The Life and Loves of a He Devil by Graham Norton and a set of Prestige Spiegelau wine glasses.

Enter at nzherald.co.nz/win